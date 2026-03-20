CBSE Directs Schools To Implement Menstrual Hygiene Measures; Provide Toilets, Napkins, MHM Corners After Supreme Court Order

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to implement a set of menstrual hygiene measures, following a recent order by the Supreme Court of India that underscored the right to dignified menstrual health as a fundamental part of the right to life.

Supreme Court links Menstrual Hygiene to Right to Life

In a circular issued on March 18, CBSE informed schools that the Ministry of Education had shared the apex court’s January 20 judgment, which recognised menstrual hygiene management (MHM) as essential to ensuring equal access to education for adolescent girls. The court, in its directions under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, emphasized that a lack of proper facilities often acts as a roadblock to attendance and participation in schools.

Schools asked to ensure Basic Infrastructure

Schools must provide safe and hygienic infrastructure

Separate toilet and washing facilities for girls are mandatory

Availability of biodegradable sanitary napkins must be ensured

Dedicated Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) corners to be set up on campus

Focus on awareness and responsible disposal

The circular further emphasised proper disposal systems for sanitary waste, highlighting the need for environmentally responsible practices. In addition to physical infrastructure, schools are expected to take steps to address awareness gaps. They have been expected to take up sessions on menstrual health and puberty, besides facilitating gender-related issues in accordance with the guidelines drawn up by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

To ensure that these measures are not limited to paper, CBSE said schools must cooperate with periodic inspections by district education authorities. Institutions are also required to submit compliance reports on a monthly basis, with deadlines set for March 31 and April 30.