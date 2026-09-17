CBSE Deploys 250+ Teachers Across Ladakh For Month-Long Board Exam Preparation Programme | X

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with the Ladakh government, is conducting a month-long in-person academic support programme for students of classes 10 and 12 in government schools across the Union Territory, officials said on Thursday.

The initiative has been designed to strengthen students’ academic preparedness for the CBSE Board examinations through focused, classroom-based support.

Under the programme, academic support classes are being organised in government schools across locations such as Leh, Nubra, Shams, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Changthang, Sankoo Chiktan and other high altitude areas in the Union Territory from September 14 to October 14, 2026.

"The sessions focus on subject-specific academic preparation while also familiarising students with important aspects of board examinations, including assessment strategies, examination techniques, effective time management and approaches to answering questions," CBSE Secretary Varun Bhardwaj said in a statement.

"Over 250 experienced teachers and resource persons from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country have been nominated to conduct the sessions and provide focused academic guidance to the students," he added.

The CBSE official explained that the board aims to strengthen conceptual understanding, enhance examination preparedness and provide students with targeted academic support in a classroom environment.

"The programme is also expected to contribute towards improved learning outcomes among students of Government schools in the Union Territory of Ladakh," he added.

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