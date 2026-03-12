CBSE Debunks Fake Circular Claiming Rescheduling Of CBSE Class 12 Board Examination English Exam

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refuted a circular circulating today claiming that the Class 12 English examination has been rescheduled.

Taking to the social media platform X, CBSE quoted the post and stated, "Important: This is a fake circular.”

Important Alert!!

This is a fake circular. pic.twitter.com/mh3QUelZYu — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 12, 2026

The fake notice claims that the rescheduled Class 12 English examination will now be held on March 12, 2026.

The circular also lists several Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, and falsely attributes the notice to Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Earlier, CBSE had issued a notification stating that it had decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for March 9 and March 10, 2026, in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The board had further stated that it would review the situation again on March 10, 2026, and take appropriate decisions regarding the examinations scheduled from March 12 onwards.

The official CBSE notice regarding the Class 12 examinations in the Middle East from March 12 may be released anytime soon.

Candidates are advised to stay in contact with their respective schools for updates and to carefully follow all official announcements issued by CBSE.