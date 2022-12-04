e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE datesheet 2023 to be released soon; here's how to download

CBSE datesheet 2023 to be released soon; here's how to download

National Board is soon going to release the CBSE datesheet 2023 on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
CBSE datesheet 2023 to be released soon | Representative Photo
Follow us on

The board exams for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 are likely to begin from 15 February, 2023 as per a recent notification by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to media reports, the National Board is soon going to release the CBSE datesheet 2023 on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Students are advised to regularly check the website for new updates on the exam schedule.

Read Also
CBSE board brings back 'one exam policy'; students, confused, accept the challenge
article-image

Here's how to to download CBSE Datesheet 2023:

  1. Go to the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in.

  2. Open the Notification section.

  3. Select the CBSE Datesheet notification depending on your class.

  4. The CBSE Datesheet 2023 PDF will display on the screen.

  5. Download the PDF and get a hard copy for future reference.

RECENT STORIES

IIM CAT 2022: Objection window to shut today at iimcat.ac.in; know details here

IIM CAT 2022: Objection window to shut today at iimcat.ac.in; know details here

CBSE datesheet 2023 to be released soon; here's how to download

CBSE datesheet 2023 to be released soon; here's how to download

Mumbai: TISS organizes fellowship programme 'Rachana' for aspiring teachers

Mumbai: TISS organizes fellowship programme 'Rachana' for aspiring teachers

CLAT 2023: Admit card to be released on Dec 6; learn how to download

CLAT 2023: Admit card to be released on Dec 6; learn how to download

IIT Roorkee bags award CII for most innovative research

IIT Roorkee bags award CII for most innovative research