CBSE datesheet 2023 to be released soon; here's how to download

CBSE datesheet 2023 to be released soon | Representative Photo

The board exams for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 are likely to begin from 15 February, 2023 as per a recent notification by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to media reports, the National Board is soon going to release the CBSE datesheet 2023 on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Students are advised to regularly check the website for new updates on the exam schedule.

Here's how to to download CBSE Datesheet 2023: