CBSE CTET September 2026 Correction Window Opens At ctet.nic.in; Check Last Date, Exam Date, Pattern And Certificate Validity

CTET September 2026 Correction Window Opens At ctet.nic.in; Check Last Date, Exam Date, Pattern And Certificate Validity | Official notification

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the correction window for candidates who have registered for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The correction facility will remain available from September 7 to September 10, 2026, on the official CTET website.

According to the public notice issued by the CTET Unit on September 7, candidates who submitted their applications during either of the two application windows can use the correction facility to modify applicable details in their forms.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Initial application window: May 11 to June 10, 2026

Additional application window: August 25 to September 1, 2026

Correction window opens: September 7, 2026

Last date for correction: September 10, 2026

Correction after deadline: No correction requests will be accepted after September 10, 2026.

CTET September 2026 Exam Date yet to be announced

The revised examination date for the 22nd edition of CTET has not yet been announced officially by CBSE.

Candidates should therefore wait for an official announcement before making any assumptions about the examination schedule. Updates regarding the examination date, city intimation slip and admit card will be published on the official CTET website.

The reopening of the application window from August 25 to September 1 was carried out following directions related to a Supreme Court judgment.

CTET September 2026 Exam Pattern

The CTET examination will be conducted in offline mode. Each paper will comprise 150 questions carrying 150 marks, with a duration of two hours and 30 minutes.

The examination is divided into two papers:

Paper 1: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Both papers consist of five sections. Candidates need to secure at least 90 marks to qualify for the CTET examination.

CTET Certificate Validity

The CTET certificate has lifetime validity for appointment purposes for candidates across all categories.

CTET serves as an eligibility test for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools and several other schools and institutions where CTET qualification is applicable.

CTET September 2026: Exam details

CTET 2026 exam date: To be announced

Mode of examination: Offline

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Questions per paper: 150

Marks per paper: 150

Qualifying marks mentioned: 90

Certificate validity: Lifetime

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CTET website for further updates on the examination schedule, city intimation slip and admit card.