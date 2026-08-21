CBSE CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in; Here's How To Download | X

CBSE CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET September 2026 city intimation slip soon. However, the board has not announced the exact date for the release of the city slip or admit card yet. Once released, candidates will be able to download the city intimation slip by entering their application number and password.

The CTET September 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

CBSE CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip: Exam Pattern

The CTET paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 150 marks.

Paper 1 will cover:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

Language 1

Language 2

Paper 2 will cover:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Mathematics and Science

Language 1

Language 2

What Is CTET City Intimation Slip?

The CTET city intimation slip will inform candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. The slip is released before the admit card to help candidates make necessary travel arrangements ahead of the examination.

The CTET admit card, meanwhile, will contain detailed information such as the exam date and timing, examination centre address, exam-day instructions, candidate's name, parents' names, photograph, signature and other details.

CBSE CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the city intimation slip once it is released:

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in .

Step 2: Click on the CTET September 2026 city intimation slip link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login page will open.

Step 4: Add the login credentials such as the application number and password.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: The CTET city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the slip and save a copy for future reference.

The CTET is held for those candidates who want to become eligible to teach the students of Classes 1 to 8. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates regarding city intimation slip and admit card.