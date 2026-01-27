CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026 To Be OUT Soon At ctet.nic.in; Check Admit Card Details, Exam Timings, Pattern And Passing Marks

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 8, 2026. The board has notified registered candidates that important information would soon be available on the official websites, ctet.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, including the admit card, examination schedule, reporting time, and qualifying marks.The admit card is a required document that must be brought to the testing location in order to be admitted.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026: Important details

Exam Date: February 8, 2026

Mode of Exam: Pen-and-paper (offline)

Exam Cities: 132 cities across India

Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5):

Exam Time: 9:30 am to 12:00 noon

Reporting Time: 7:30 am

Gate Closing Time: 9:30 am

Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8):

Exam Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Reporting Time: 12:30 pm

Gate Closing Time: 2:30 pm

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can download the CTET admit card 2026 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in or ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the "CTET 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be prompted to enter the information in a new window.

Step 4: Type in your Security Pin, Date of Birth, and Application Number.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The screen will display your admit card.

Step 7: The admit card is available for download and clear printout.

Step 8: Pay close attention to every detail, such as name, exam location, date, and shift.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026: Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Each paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Each question will carry 1 mark

Total marks: 150

Exam duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

No negative marking for incorrect answers

Major focus on Child Development and Pedagogy

The exam will assess reading comprehension, subject knowledge, and teaching aptitude

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026: Passing marks

Candidates in the General category must receive at least 60%, or 90 points out of 150, in order to be eligible for CTET 2026. SC, ST, OBC, and PwD candidates must receive at least 55% of the possible points, or 82 out of 150.With only a few days until the test, candidates are advised to stay up to date on the official websites, study quietly, and concentrate on time management and concept clarity.

To obtain the full details of the CTET admit card, candidates are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website.