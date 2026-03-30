CBSE CTET 2026 Result Declared At ctet.nic.in; Direct Link Here

CTET 2026 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CTET result 2026 for the 21st Edition on the official portal at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2026 exam was conducted on February 7 and 8. The re-exam was conducted on March 1 at Bihar two centres for Paper 2. The CTET exam was conducted in two shifts on each day in around 140 cities across the country.

Direct link to check the result

CTET 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to ctet.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the candidate activity section of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on CTET Feb 2026 Result link

Step 4: The screen will display a login window.

Step 5: In the CTET login window, enter the roll number.

Step 6: When you select the "Submit" tab, the outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save the result for your futrure reference.

CTET 2026 Result: Steps to Download Certificate via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official website digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from your app store.

Step 2: Log in using the credentials shared by CBSE on your registered mobile number.

Note: First-time users:

Username: Registered mobile number

Password: Mother’s name (in lowercase) + last four digits of roll number

If no SMS is received, sign up using your Aadhaar number to access documents.

Step 3: After logging in, go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

Step 4: Locate your CTET marksheet, certificate, or other documents under this tab.

Step 5: Open and review the documents carefully.

Step 6: Download the certificate and marksheet by clicking on the PDF icon.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check out the website for more details.