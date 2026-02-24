CBSE CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Today At ctet.nic.in; Check Marking Scheme And Challenge Process

CBSE CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The CTET 2026 preliminary answer key is anticipated to be made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education today (February 24) on the official website at ctet.nic.in in the form of a PDF. The answers to the exam's questions will be included in the CTET answer key. On February 7 and 8, the 21st edition of the CTET 2026 exam was administered at several locations throughout the nation.

Along with the provisional answer key, the objection key link will also be made available by the CBSE. Subject matter specialists will examine the answer key's difficulties before announcing the outcome. The authority will declare the outcome after considering each objection.

CBSE CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Go to ctet.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "CTET Answer Key 2026" link.

Step 3: Fill up the necessary login information and hit "Submit."

Step 4: The screen will display the answer key.

Step 5: Download and print off a copy for your records.

CBSE CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to raise the objection

Step 1: Go to ctet.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the link to the answer key.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and roll number.

Step 4: Select the link that allows you to submit challenges.

Step 5: Choose the question that needs to be contested.

Step 6: Click the link that says "Click to Enter Your Answer."

Step 7: Choose the appropriate response option.

Step 8: Select the "Update" link.

Step 9: Complete the challenge.

Step 10: For each CTET answer key objection, pay the INR 1,000 cost.

Step 11: Save the confirmation page after submitting it.

CBSE CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Marking scheme

+1 mark for each correct answer

0 marks for each incorrect answer

No negative marking for wrong responses