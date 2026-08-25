CBSE CTET 2026 Application Window Reopens Today At ctet.nic.in; Apply Till September 1

CBSE CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the online application window for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Eligible candidates who missed the earlier registration period can now submit their applications through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The reopened application window begins today, August 25, 2026, and will remain active until September 1, 2026. Candidates who had already successfully submitted their CTET 2026 applications during the earlier window do not need to register again.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

CBSE CTET 2026 important dates

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should note the following dates:

Application window reopens: August 25, 2026

Last date to apply: September 1, 2026

CTET 2026 examination date: To be announced

Official website: ctet.nic.in

CBSE said the revised date of the 22nd edition of CTET will be announced after the reopened application portal closes.

Reason for reopening application window

According to the public notice issued by CBSE, the original online application window for the 22nd edition of CTET was open from May 11 to June 10, 2026.

The decision to reopen registration comes in view of a recent Supreme Court judgment. The court, in Review Petition (Civil) Diary No. 53434/2025 in Civil Appeal No. 1385/2025, emphasised the need to provide eligible teachers with a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of obtaining the prescribed Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification.

Taking this into consideration and keeping the interests of candidates in mind, CBSE has decided to provide another opportunity to eligible applicants who could not submit their applications during the earlier registration period.

Who needs to apply again

Candidates who did not apply during the earlier application window and meet the eligibility requirements can use the reopened portal to submit their applications.

However, candidates who have already successfully completed and submitted their CTET 2026 applications do not need to apply again.

Applicants should ensure that they complete the application process within the reopened deadline of September 1.

CTET 2026 exam date update

The examination date for the 22nd edition of CTET has not yet been announced. CBSE has clarified that the revised examination date will be notified after the application portal closes.

Candidates are therefore advised to regularly check the official CTET website for updates regarding the examination schedule, admit card and other instructions.

CBSE has conducted 21 editions of CTET so far, with the result of the 21st edition declared on March 30, 2026.