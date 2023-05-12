CBSE Class 12th Results 2023: Girls outshine boys by 6.01%; check result links here

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 12 exam by 6.01% | ANI (Representative)

CBSE Class 12 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 Arts, Science, and Commerce students today at its official websites results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

Girls outshone boys this year as the pass percentage of female students stands at 90.68 %, while the pas percentage of boys was recorded at 84.67%. Over 16.9 lakh students took the CBSE Class 12 exam in 2023. Of these, 7.4 lakh were female students, 9.51 lakh were male students, and 5 pupils were classified under the 'others' category.

This year the pass percentage was recorded at 87.33%, marking a dip from last year's 92.71%. The decline in performance at Class 12 board exams was worse for boys compared to girls.

While the pass percentage of girls dropped from 94.54% in 2022 to 90.68%, the success rate of boys went down by over six percentage points from 91.25% to 84.67%.

Students will also be able to access the results on digilocker, and other platforms.

Students can put in their roll numbers and school numbers in order to download the scorecards.

Students should keep in mind their Board exam roll number, Admit card, School number, Date of Birth whenever the results come out.

CBSE Class 12 results; Steps to download

Go to results.cbse.nic.in.

Click the link to download the Class 10 or Class 12 admit card.

To log in to the website, enter your school ID, admit card ID, roll number, and date of birth.

View the results and download.