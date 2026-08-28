CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Re-Evaluation, Marks Verification Dates Announced At cbse.gov.in; Check Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the post-result facilities for students who appeared for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. The Board has published a notice regarding the procedure to be followed for availing scanned copies of answer books and verification of marks/re-evaluation.

The results of the Class 12 Supplementary Examination were announced on August 12, 2026.

As per the notice published on August 27, any student desirous of challenging and/or verifying his/her marks will be required to first make an application for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Important Dates and fees

Scanned Copy of Evaluated Answer Book: August 31 to September 1, 2026

Fee for Scanned Copy: ₹100 per subject

Verification of Marks: September 7 to September 8, 2026

Verification Fee: ₹100 per answer book

Re-Evaluation: September 7 to September 8, 2026

Re-Evaluation Fee: ₹100 per question

Mode of Application: Online only

Payment Modes: UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Post-Result Process

CBSE has specified the following sequence for students seeking redressal:

Stage 1: Apply for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book in the desired subject.

Stage 2: After receiving the scanned answer book, students can apply for:

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation

Both verification of marks and re-evaluation

Students have been advised to carefully read the guidelines before applying for any of these facilities.

What Students Should Check During Verification

CBSE has provided a set of suggested checks for students who receive their scanned answer books. These include:

Whether all supplementary answer books used during the examination have been provided.

Whether all questions have been evaluated.

Whether the marks awarded for individual steps have been correctly added.

Whether marks written in the margins have been correctly entered on the cover page.

Whether the totals in each row have been calculated correctly.

Whether the right-hand-side column has been added correctly.

Whether the final total in the answer book matches the marks displayed on the CBSE portal or DigiLocker.

If a discrepancy is found, students must clearly mention the relevant question number or calculation error while submitting their request. CBSE has clarified that the information provided by students will be checked by experts before any correction is made.

CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026: Important Guidelines

Re-evaluation will be available only for the theory portion of the examination. It will be conducted for the full question, rather than for an individual part of a question.

Students are advised to refer to the question paper and the corresponding marking scheme available on the CBSE website before submitting a re-evaluation request.

Candidates should compare their answers against the marking scheme and clearly explain the reason for requesting re-evaluation. If required, supporting documents can also be uploaded.

The fee for re-evaluation is ₹100 per question.

CBSE has also cautioned students that a change in marks can result in either an increase or a decrease. Even a reduction of one mark will be implemented. The result of re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the decision will be entertained.

CBSE Post-Result Facilities: Fee And Payment Rules

The entire process, including submission of applications and payment of fees, will be conducted online. Candidates can pay the applicable fee through UPI, credit card, debit card or net banking.

CBSE will not accept payment through postal orders, demand drafts, money orders, cheques or cash.

The Board has further stated that a fee will be refunded in cases where marks increase following verification and/or re-evaluation. The refund will be made to the same account from which the payment was made to CBSE.

CBSE Warns Students Against Unofficial Information

CBSE has advised students and parents not to rely on unverified social media posts, rumours or unofficial sources regarding the post-result process.

The Board has said that authentic and updated information will be communicated through its official channels. Students can also approach the respective CBSE Regional Offices or CBSE helplines for assistance.

In case of any change in marks following verification or re-evaluation, candidates will be required to surrender the Mark Statement-cum-Certificate in their possession. CBSE will subsequently issue a revised document.

The Board has made it clear that its decision regarding marks awarded through the verification and re-evaluation process will be final and binding on candidates.