CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exams 2026 Begin July 29; Check Exam Day Guidelines

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CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 supplementary practical examinations from July 29 to August 4, 2026. Candidates can follow the guidelines who are appearing for the practical exams.

The practical examinations are being held for students placed in the Compartment category due to a Repeat Practical (RP) or Repeat Theory and Practical Both (RB) in one or more subjects.

CBSE practical exam schedule

The supplementary practical examinations for eligible Class 12 students will be held from July 29 to August 4, 2026.

Regular students will take the practical examination at their respective schools. Private candidates, meanwhile, will appear for their practical exams at the examination centres allotted to them for the theory examinations.

If a school or examination centre does not have the required facilities to conduct a practical examination for a particular subject, the concerned CBSE Regional Office may arrange the exam at a nearby school or examination centre.

Exam day guidelines for students

Students appearing for the supplementary practical examinations have been instructed to contact their respective schools or examination centres by July 27, 2026, without fail.

Students should carry:

A copy of their CBSE result or marksheet

Their admit card

Any other documents specifically requested by their school or examination centre

After contacting the school or centre, students must note the date and time allotted for their practical examination. They are required to report to the designated venue on time on the day of the examination.

Students should also check with their school in advance regarding the exact reporting time and any subject-specific instructions.

Practical marks to be uploaded on the same day

CBSE has directed schools and examination centres conducting the supplementary practical exams to upload the marks awarded to students on the portal on the same day as the examination.

The board has also stated that once the practical marks are uploaded, they will be treated as final. Requests seeking changes to the marks after uploading will not be accepted.