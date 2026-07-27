CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2026 Begins Tomorrow, July 28; Check Exam Day Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 supplementary examinations from July 28, 2026. Whereas practical examination starts from July 29, 2026 to August 4, 2026. Candidates can follow the guidelines who are appearing for the practical exams.
The practical examinations are being held for students placed in the Compartment category due to a Repeat Practical (RP) or Repeat Theory and Practical Both (RB) in one or more subjects.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule
Theory Exam Date: July 28, 2026
Exam Centres: Various centres across India
Major Subjects Exam Timing: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Vocational Subjects Exam Timing: 10:50 AM to 1:30 PM
Major subjects include:
English Core
Hindi Core
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
Accountancy
Business Studies
Economics
Political Science
Geography
Psychology
Sociology
Computer Science
History
Biotechnology
Entrepreneurship
Home Science
Applied Mathematics
Various language papers
Vocational subjects include:
Food Production
Front Office Operations
Banking
Marketing
Health Care
Insurance
Fashion Studies
Business Administration
Other vocational subjects
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam 2026
Practical Exam Dates: July 29 to August 4, 2026
Regular Students: Will appear for the practical examinations at their respective schools.
Private Candidates: Will appear for the practical examinations at the examination centres allotted to them for the theory examinations.
Alternative Exam Centre: If a school or examination centre does not have the required facilities for a particular practical subject, the concerned CBSE Regional Office may arrange the examination at a nearby school or examination centre.
Exam day guidelines for students
Students appearing for the supplementary practical examinations have been instructed to contact their respective schools or examination centres by July 27, 2026, without fail.
Students should carry:
A copy of their CBSE result or marksheet
Their admit card
Any other documents specifically requested by their school or examination centre
After contacting the school or centre, students must note the date and time allotted for their practical examination. They are required to report to the designated venue on time on the day of the examination.
Students should also check with their school in advance regarding the exact reporting time and any subject-specific instructions.
Practical marks to be uploaded on the same day
CBSE has directed schools and examination centres conducting the supplementary practical exams to upload the marks awarded to students on the portal on the same day as the examination.
The board has also stated that once the practical marks are uploaded, they will be treated as final. Requests seeking changes to the marks after uploading will not be accepted.