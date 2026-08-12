CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination Result 2026 Declared At results.digilocker.gov.in; Direct Link Here

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 Supplementary Examination Result 2026 on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now check their results online through the DigiLocker Results Portal, results.digilocker.gov.in.

The result has been announced for students who appeared under the compartment, six-subject and improvement categories. Candidates can access their digital result and academic documents through the official results portal.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Statistics

As per the data released by CBSE, a total of 2,91,576 candidates registered for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Of these, 2,75,287 candidates appeared for the examination.

The category-wise details are given below:

Total candidates registered: 2,91,576

Total candidates appeared: 2,75,287

Candidates who appeared for improvement: 1,11,056

Candidates who appeared under compartment category: 1,64,231

Pass percentage in compartment category: 53.08%

Pass percentage in compartment category in 2025: 38.36%

The compartment category pass percentage has increased from 38.36% in 2025 to 53.08% in 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can check their results online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker Results Portal.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the required examination details as asked on the result page.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Check the marks and qualifying status displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

What happens after the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026?

CBSE said that school-wise results will be communicated to schools through their registered email addresses. Schools can also access students' digital academic documents through the repository using the credentials provided by the Board.

Students from CBSE-affiliated schools abroad will also be able to access their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker.

For regular students, printed MarkSheet-cum-Passing Certificates will be supplied through their respective schools, including for students studying abroad. Private candidates will receive digital academic documents through DigiLocker, while printed documents will be sent to their registered addresses.

Private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices can collect their printed documents from the examination centres where they appeared for the examination.

CBSE has also said that details regarding post-result services will be notified separately through an official circular. Students with queries can contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices or the Board's designated helplines.

Who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination?

The examination was conducted for three broad categories of students:

Compartment candidates: Students who could not secure the required qualifying marks in one of the five mandatory subjects.

Candidates with six subjects: Students who were declared passed after replacing a main subject with an additional subject but wanted to appear again in the main subject in which they had not qualified.

Improvement candidates: Students who had already passed Class 12 but appeared for the examination to improve their marks in one subject.