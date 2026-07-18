CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2026 Released; Exams To Be Held On July 28 In Single Shift

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CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official date sheet for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. According to the schedule released on the official website, the supplementary exams for all Class 12 subjects will be conducted on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, with different papers having varying durations.

Students appearing for the supplementary examination can check the complete subject-wise schedule on the official CBSE website. The board is expected to issue the CBSE

Direct Link To Check Notice

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Timings

The examinations will be conducted in different durations depending on the subject.

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Most major academic subjects will be held during this time, including:

English Core and English Elective

Hindi Core and Hindi Elective

Urdu Core and Urdu Elective

Sanskrit Core and Sanskrit Elective

Mathematics and Applied Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Biotechnology

History

Political Science

Geography

Economics

Psychology

Sociology

Accountancy

Business Studies

Physical Education

Computer Science

Informatics Practices

Entrepreneurship

Home Science

Legal Studies

Various language papers and vocational subjects such as Retail, Information Technology, Web Application, Automotive, Financial Market Management, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, Agriculture, Electronics Technology, Banking, Marketing, Health Care, Insurance, Fashion Studies, Mass Media Studies, Business Administration, Food Nutrition & Dietetics, Electronics & Hardware, and others.

10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

The following subjects will have a two-hour duration:

Hindustani Music Vocal

Hindustani Music Mel Ins

Painting

Applied Art (Commercial Art)

Yoga

Early Childhood Care & Education

Artificial Intelligence

Data Science

Physical Activity Trainer

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: How To Download Date Sheet

Students can follow these steps to access the official schedule:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Latest Announcements" section.

Step 3: Open the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination Date Sheet 2026 link.

Step 4: The PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026

CBSE is expected to release the Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 soon. Students must carry the admit card to the examination centre, as entry without it will not be permitted.

Exam Day Guidelines

CBSE has issued the following instructions for candidates appearing in the supplementary examination:

Reach the examination centre well ahead of the reporting time.

Carry your admit card and other permissible documents.

No mobile phones and communication devices are allowed inside examination centre.

Maintain discipline during the examination.

The date sheet and admit card provide the time duration of each paper.

Students will be given 15 minutes reading time before the exam to carefully read the question paper and plan answers.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CBSE for the latest updates on the examination.