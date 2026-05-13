CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 To Be Held On July 15; Check Details Here

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scores on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Along with the declaration of results, the board has also released details regarding supplementary examinations, re-evaluation facilities, and improvement exams for students seeking another opportunity.

The result includes subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status of students.

Supplementary exams scheduled for July 15

CBSE has announced that the supplementary examination for Class 12 students will be conducted on July 15, 2026. Unlike previous years, the supplementary test will be held as a single-day examination.

The following categories of students will be eligible to appear:

Students who passed Class 12 in 2026 but wish to improve their score in one subject

Students placed in the compartment category in the 2026 examination

Students from the 2025 batch who were placed in compartment category and are appearing for their final permitted attempt

The board clarified that students in the compartment category are given three opportunities to clear the subject, making the 2026 supplementary exam the final chance for some candidates from the previous batch.

Re-evaluation and post-result facilities from May 18

CBSE has also announced that post-result declaration facilities will begin from May 18, 2026. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply online for re-evaluation and related services.

The board stated that since answer books have been digitally evaluated this year, issues related to totalling or posting errors are unlikely. However, re-evaluation facilities will continue as per existing rules.

A detailed circular regarding the application process and schedule is expected to be released shortly.

LOC submission for supplementary exams from June 2

The submission process for the List of Candidates (LOC) for supplementary and improvement examinations will begin from June 2, 2026.

CBSE said the LOC process will be completely online and no requests for addition or deletion of subjects or names will be accepted once submitted.

Schools and students have been advised to carefully follow the deadlines, as applications submitted after the final date will not be considered by the board.