CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At 11:59 PM; Check Eligibility, Fee & Details

Website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online application procedure for the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 tomorrow, July 8, 2026.

Only regular pupils are eligible for the opportunity, and schools must submit the information of qualified applicants via the Pariksha Sangam portal on the CBSE website. Additionally, CBSE has instructed schools to get in touch with kids who have been assigned to the Compartment category and make sure their names are on the LOC.

Direct link to read the official notification

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Who can apply?

The following groups of regular students are qualified to take the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026, per the CBSE circular:

In the 2026 Board test, students declared Compartment (first chance).

Students who want to enhance their performance but passed the 2026 Board test after switching subjects.

Students who desire to raise their score in a particular topic but passed the 2026 Board exam.

Students may apply for any one of the six subjects they took and were assigned to the Compartment for two of those subjects.

Subject to the exam schedule, students who took six topics and passed the test but failed one may retake that subject under the Improvement of Performance category. Students who have failed Compartment exams in the past and are looking for a third and final chance must apply as private candidates, according to CBSE clarification. For private candidates, a different circular has already been released.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Important Dates

Online LOC submission begins: June 30, 2026 (Tuesday)

Last date to submit LOC: July 8, 2026 (Wednesday)

Portal closes: July 8, 2026, at 11:59 PM

Last date for fee payment: July 8, 2026

Class 12 Supplementary Examination: July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

Admit card release: To be announced separately

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Examination Fee

Schools in India: Rs 320 per subject

Schools in Nepal: Rs 1,100 per subject

Schools outside India: Rs 2,200 per subject

Visually impaired students: Exempted from paying the examination fee

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Payment Mode

CBSE will accept fees only through digital payment methods.

Debit Card

Credit Card

Net Banking

UPI (for candidates in India)

Schools have been advised to ensure that the fee reaches the Board's account before the deadline. If the LOC is submitted but the fee is not successfully credited, the candidature will not be accepted.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Schools directed on submission

Schools asked to submit names even if students cannot be contacted.

CBSE has instructed schools to submit the names of all Compartment students, even if they are unable to establish contact with them.

The Board warned that if a student's name is not included in the List of Candidates, the student will lose the opportunity to appear for the Supplementary Examination 2026.

Schools have also been asked to inform students who have passed but wish to improve their marks in one subject.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: How schools can submit the LOC

Schools must use the Pariksha Sangam portal, which is accessible on the CBSE website, to finish the registration procedure.

The procedure consists of:

Using the school login to generate the list of Compartment applicants.

Choosing the student's subject and roll number.

Completing the application in order to produce an Application ID.

Online payment of the exam fee.

Obtaining and preserving the final, verified LOC for academic documents.

For the Supplementary Examination 2026, CBSE has said unequivocally that there would be no challan payment option.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Key instructions for schools

Submit the LOC by the specified deadline.

All eligible Compartment students should be included, even if they are unreachable.

Tell qualified students about their possibilities for improvement and compartment.

Before paying the fee, double-check all the information because changes will not be accepted after the final submission.

Keep a printed copy of the final LOC and fee receipt for future reference.

In order to guarantee that no qualified student misses the chance to take the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026, CBSE has advised schools to adhere strictly to the schedule.

Direct link to read the official notification