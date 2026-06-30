CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: LOC Submission Begins At Pariksha Sangam; Schools Must Apply By July 8, Exam On July 28

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the online submission process for the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. The registration process began on June 30, 2026, and will continue until July 8, 2026, through the Pariksha Sangam portal on the CBSE website.

The facility is available only for regular students, and schools are responsible for submitting the details of eligible candidates. CBSE has also directed schools to contact students who have been placed in the Compartment category and ensure their names are included in the LOC.

Direct link to read the official notification

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Who can apply?

According to the CBSE circular, the following categories of regular students are eligible to appear for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026:

Students declared Compartment in the 2026 Board examination (first chance).

Students who passed the 2026 Board examination after replacement of subject(s) and wish to improve their performance.

Students who passed the 2026 Board examination and want to improve their score in one subject.

Students who appeared with six subjects and were placed in Compartment in two subjects can apply for any one of those subjects.

Students who appeared with six subjects, passed the examination but failed in one subject, can appear in that subject under the Improvement of Performance category, subject to the examination schedule.

CBSE has clarified that students seeking a third and final chance after failing Compartment examinations in previous years must apply as private candidates. A separate circular has already been issued for private candidates.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Schools directed on submission

Schools asked to submit names even if students cannot be contacted.

CBSE has instructed schools to submit the names of all Compartment students, even if they are unable to establish contact with them.

The Board warned that if a student's name is not included in the List of Candidates, the student will lose the opportunity to appear for the Supplementary Examination 2026.

Schools have also been asked to inform students who have passed but wish to improve their marks in one subject.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Important Dates

Online LOC submission begins: June 30, 2026 (Tuesday)

Last date to submit LOC: July 8, 2026 (Wednesday)

Portal closes: July 8, 2026, at 11:59 PM

Last date for fee payment: July 8, 2026

Class 12 Supplementary Examination: July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

Admit card release: To be announced separately

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Examination Fee

Schools in India: Rs 320 per subject

Schools in Nepal: Rs 1,100 per subject

Schools outside India: Rs 2,200 per subject

Visually impaired students: Exempted from paying the examination fee

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Payment Mode

CBSE will accept fees only through digital payment methods.

Debit Card

Credit Card

Net Banking

UPI (for candidates in India)

Schools have been advised to ensure that the fee reaches the Board's account before the deadline. If the LOC is submitted but the fee is not successfully credited, the candidature will not be accepted.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Supplementary exam to be held on July 28

The Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

CBSE said the dates for downloading admit cards will be announced separately. Schools have been advised to immediately contact the concerned regional office if they notice any discrepancy in the admit card.

The examination will be conducted according to the 2025-26 CBSE Board syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Consolidated marksheet after passing

The Board said that students whose result was declared Compartment in the 2026 Board examination and who successfully clear the Supplementary Examination will receive a consolidated marksheet.

Students opting for the Improvement of Performance category can improve their score in only one subject that they had appeared for in the main examination.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: How schools can submit the LOC

Schools have to complete the registration process through the Pariksha Sangam portal available on the CBSE website.

The process includes:

Generating the list of Compartment candidates through the school login.

Selecting the student's roll number and subject.

Finalising the application to generate an Application ID.

Paying the examination fee online.

Downloading and keeping the final authenticated LOC for school records.

CBSE has made it clear that no challan payment facility will be available for the Supplementary Examination 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Key instructions for schools

Submit the LOC within the prescribed deadline.

Include all eligible Compartment students, even if they cannot be contacted.

Inform eligible students about Compartment and improvement options.

Verify all details before making the fee payment, as no corrections will be allowed after the final submission.

Keep a printed copy of the final LOC and fee receipt for future reference.

CBSE has advised schools to strictly follow the schedule to ensure that no eligible student misses the opportunity to appear in the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026.

Direct link to read the official notification