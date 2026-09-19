CBSE Class 12 Special Exams 2026 For West Asia Students; LOC Submission From September 22 At cbse.gov.in | Official notification

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct special examinations for Class 12 students in West Asian countries whose board examinations in 40 subjects were cancelled earlier in 2026. Eligible regular and private candidates can submit their List of Candidates (LOC) or examination forms from September 22 to 26, 2026, according to a notification issued by the board on September 15.

The decision covers students whose results were declared under the assessment scheme introduced after the Class 12 board examinations could not be held in the affected countries due to the prevailing situation.

The examinations will be conducted in compliance with the Supreme Court's decision in CWP-815 of 2026, as stated in the CBSE notification.

CBSE Class 12 special exams eligibility

The special examinations will be held for candidates in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Regular candidates must meet the following conditions:

Be students of CBSE-affiliated schools in the specified West Asian countries.

Have their LOC submitted for the 2026 main examinations.

Have their results declared under the assessment scheme.

Be eligible to appear in subjects of their choice.

Private candidates must have submitted their examination forms for the 2026 main examinations and received their results under the assessment scheme.

The result of the special examination will be final and replace the candidate's earlier performance.

LOC submission dates

Regular Candidates: September 22 to 26, 2026

Private Candidates: September 22 to 26, 2026

Submission Process: Eligible candidates must submit their LOC or examination forms personally and directly.

Extension: CBSE will not grant any extension beyond the prescribed submission schedule.

No examination fee for students

CBSE has specified that candidates will not be charged any examination fee for the special examinations. The examination date and detailed date sheet will be announced after the LOC and forms have been submitted.

The examinations will be conducted only in the seven affected West Asian countries. No examination will be held in any other country, and the examination centres will remain unchanged.

The board has also outlined the following conditions:

Candidates who were absent during the 2026 main examinations for any reason will not be eligible.

No subject change will be permitted.

Examinations will not be conducted for subjects that were already held by the board.

Candidates who did not appear in the 2026 main examinations, including new regular or private candidates, cannot apply.

No post-result declaration facilities will be available.

The LOC and examination form submission link will be provided on the official CBSE website.

Schools must inform eligible students about the notification and guide them through the process.

List of 40 subjects covered

The special examinations will cover 40 subjects across academic and skill-based categories.

Academic subjects

The academic subjects listed in Annexure A include:

History (027)

Hindustani Music Vocal (034)

French (118)

Persian (123)

Hindi Core (302)

Political Science (028)

Urdu Core (303)

Economics (030)

Psychology (037)

Sociology (039)

Mathematics (041)

Applied Mathematics (241)

Biology (044)

Business Studies (054)

Home Science (064)

Legal Studies (074)

Arabic (116)

Informatics Practices (065)

Computer Science (083)

English Core (301)

Skill-based subjects

The skill-based subjects include:

Web Application (803)

Financial Market Management (805)

Banking (811)

Insurance (814)

Design (830)

Salesmanship (831)

Library & Information Science (836)

Physical Activity Trainer (845)

Food Production (809)

Tourism (806)

Health Care (813)

Food Nutrition & Dietetics (834)

Marketing (812)

Multi-Media (821)

Yoga (841)

Early Childhood Care & Education (842)

Business Administration (833)

Artificial Intelligence (843)

Data Science (844)

Information Technology (802)

Eligible students and schools should monitor the official CBSE website for the LOC and examination form submission link, as well as further updates regarding the examination dates and date sheet.