CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Trivandrum Tops With 95.62%; Pune Secures Strong 87.32%

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE 12th results for 2026 today on its official website. Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker, the Umang App, and SMS.

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced region-wise pass percentages for all subjects, with Trivandrum emerging as the top-performing region at 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%. Among major cities, Pune achieved an impressive pass percentage of 87.32%, placing 10th among all CBSE regions.

In Maharashtra, there are 577 CBSE-affiliated schools and 332 examination centres, reflecting the strong presence of the Central Board of Secondary Education network in the state.

Direct link to check the result

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Region-Wise Pass Percentages

Trivandrum – 95.62%

Chennai – 93.84%

Bengaluru – 93.19%

Vijayawada – 92.77%

Delhi West – 92.34%

Delhi East – 91.73%

Ahmedabad – 90.60%

Gurugram – 88.45%

Ludhiana – 87.92%

Pune – 87.32%

Ajmer – 86.78%

Panchkula – 85.73%

Ranchi – 85.01%

Guwahati – 83.41%

Lucknow – 82.21%

Bhubaneswar – 81.71%

Dehradun – 81.42%

Raipur – 80.88%

Bhopal – 79.43%

Noida – 79.02%

Patna – 74.45%

Prayagraj – 72.43%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE results websites, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to view the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 3: Fill in your admission card ID, roll number, school number, and date of birth.

Step 4: After the data has been verified, click "Submit."

Step 5: Your CBSE 12th board marksheet 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save or print it for your records.