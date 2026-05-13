CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Board Likely To Release Stream-wise Results At cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker & UMANG

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: The CBSE Class 12 results for 2026 are anticipated to be released shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE Class 12 results are soon, according to the DigiLocker website and UMANG app. The precise day and time of the CBSE Class 12 results' publication, however, have not yet been formally verified by the Board.

Students who took the CBSE Class 12 board exams in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams in 2026 can check and download their results from the official portals, such as cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in, once the results are announced.

In addition to the official websites, the CBSE Class 12 results for 2026 will also be available on DigiLocker, via IVRS calls, and on the UMANG and DigiResults mobile apps.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Official websites to check CBSE class 12 result 2026

Students will be able to access their Class 12 results through the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Follow these steps to download the marksheet online:

Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Select the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" URL.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, school number, roll number, and admission card ID.

Step 4: Select "Submit."

Step 5: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download, then print off a copy for your records.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Alternate platforms to check results

Students can view their results via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS system in addition to the official websites. These choices are particularly helpful if the official websites experience a slowdown as a result of high traffic following the announcement of the results.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check CBSE result via DigiLocker

By doing these actions, students can use DigiLocker to retrieve their digital marksheets:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your registered cellphone number or Aadhaar information to log in.

Step 3: Click on the “Issued Documents” section

Step 4: From the list, choose CBSE.

Step 5: Open "Class 12 Mark Sheet 2026".

Step 6: Download the marksheet after entering the necessary information.

The digitally signed DigiLocker copy is accepted for official and admissions purposes.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check result via IVRS

Students can also use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to hear their results over a phone call.

Dial 24300699 if calling from Delhi

Students from other parts of India should dial 011-24300699

Follow the voice instructions to access the result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check CBSE Result through SMS

CBSE will also allow students to receive their results through SMS:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on the mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in the prescribed CBSE format

Step 3: Enter details such as roll number, school number, and centre number

Step 4: Send the SMS to the official CBSE result number

Step 5: The result will be received as a text message on the phone

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check result through UMANG App

Step 1: On the smartphone, launch the UMANG app.

Step 2: Visit the CBSE services area.

Step 3: Choose "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026".

Step 4: Input your admission card ID, school number, and roll number.

Step 5: Send in the information

Step 6: Examine and obtain the tentative grade sheet.