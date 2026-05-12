CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT Today? Official Website To Check Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: More than 18 lakh students across the country are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 results, which are expected to be announced anytime soon today. While the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time, recent notifications from DigiLocker and UMANG have hinted that the “CBSE Board Class 12 Results” will be released shortly.

As anticipation grows among students and parents, traffic on result websites is also expected to increase once the marksheets are declared.

Official websites to check CBSE class 12 result 2026

Students will be able to access their Class 12 results through the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth ready to avoid delays while checking the result.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Follow these steps to download the marksheet online:

Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Alternate platforms to check results

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS system. These options are especially useful if the official websites slow down due to heavy traffic after the result declaration.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check CBSE result via DigiLocker

Students can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Log in using registered mobile number or Aadhaar details

Step 3: Click on the “Issued Documents” section

Step 4: Select CBSE from the list

Step 5: Open “Class 12 Mark Sheet 2026

Step 6: Enter the required details and download the marksheet

The DigiLocker copy is digitally signed and considered valid for admissions and official purposes.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check result through UMANG App

Students using the UMANG app can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the UMANG app on the smartphone

Step 2: Go to the CBSE services section

Step 3: Select “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”

Step 4: Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: View and download the provisional marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check result via IVRS

Students can also use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to hear their results over a phone call.

Dial 24300699 if calling from Delhi

Students from other parts of India should dial 011-24300699

Follow the voice instructions to access the result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check CBSE Result through SMS

CBSE will also allow students to receive their results through SMS:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on the mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in the prescribed CBSE format

Step 3: Enter details such as roll number, school number, and centre number

Step 4: Send the SMS to the official CBSE result number

Step 5: The result will be received as a text message on the phone

Students are advised not to panic in case websites become slow after the result announcement, as multiple platforms have been made available for easier access to marksheets and certificates.