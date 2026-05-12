CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT Today? Official Website To Check Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: More than 18 lakh students across the country are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 results, which are expected to be announced anytime soon today. While the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time, recent notifications from DigiLocker and UMANG have hinted that the “CBSE Board Class 12 Results” will be released shortly.
As anticipation grows among students and parents, traffic on result websites is also expected to increase once the marksheets are declared.
Official websites to check CBSE class 12 result 2026
Students will be able to access their Class 12 results through the following official websites:
Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth ready to avoid delays while checking the result.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online
Follow these steps to download the marksheet online:
Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link
Step 3: Enter roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Alternate platforms to check results
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS system. These options are especially useful if the official websites slow down due to heavy traffic after the result declaration.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check CBSE result via DigiLocker
Students can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
Step 2: Log in using registered mobile number or Aadhaar details
Step 3: Click on the “Issued Documents” section
Step 4: Select CBSE from the list
Step 5: Open “Class 12 Mark Sheet 2026
Step 6: Enter the required details and download the marksheet
The DigiLocker copy is digitally signed and considered valid for admissions and official purposes.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check result through UMANG App
Students using the UMANG app can follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the UMANG app on the smartphone
Step 2: Go to the CBSE services section
Step 3: Select “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”
Step 4: Enter roll number, school number, and admit card ID
Step 5: Submit the details
Step 6: View and download the provisional marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check result via IVRS
Students can also use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to hear their results over a phone call.
Dial 24300699 if calling from Delhi
Students from other parts of India should dial 011-24300699
Follow the voice instructions to access the result
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check CBSE Result through SMS
CBSE will also allow students to receive their results through SMS:
Step 1: Open the messaging app on the mobile phone
Step 2: Type the message in the prescribed CBSE format
Step 3: Enter details such as roll number, school number, and centre number
Step 4: Send the SMS to the official CBSE result number
Step 5: The result will be received as a text message on the phone
Students are advised not to panic in case websites become slow after the result announcement, as multiple platforms have been made available for easier access to marksheets and certificates.