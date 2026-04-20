CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Likely To Be Declared On This Date In April At cbse.gov.in; Check Scores On Website, DigiLocker & UMANG

Website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The highly awaited Class 12 Result 2026 is scheduled to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in May. According to the media reports, the announcement will take place between May 10 and May 20, 2026. Whereas a few reports suggests that results will be out by April 30, 2026. As per the most recent information, CBSE has finished the evaluation process and is currently preparing the results.

Students can check the result through the official website, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, students will have access to their scorecards via the government's UMANG mobile app and DigiLocker, which are dependable substitutes for official websites during periods of high traffic.

Before the results are announced, students are encouraged to maintain their date of birth, roll number, school number, and admit card ID close to hand.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Website to check the result

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.gov.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result websites: results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026”

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID in the required fields

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

Important Note

Students should keep a copy of the provisional marksheet until the official mark sheets are issued by their respective schools

The online result is provisional and meant for immediate reference only

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number/Aadhaar (or create an account if new)

Step 3: Go to the “Issued Documents” section

Step 4: Select Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Step 5: Click on Class XII Marksheet 2026

Step 6: Enter required details like roll number/year (if asked)

Step 7: Download and save your digital marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG App

Step 1: Download or open the UMANG app

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number

Step 3: Search for CBSE in the services section

Step 4: Select CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other required details and then click on Submit

Step 6: View and download your result for future use

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Passing criteria

In order to pass the CBSE Class 12 test, a student must receive at least 33% in each subject and overall.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Re-checking process

A comprehensive schedule for mark verification (re-checking) and requesting photocopies of assessed answer sheets will be released by CBSE once the results are announced. If a student is unhappy with their results, they can request a reevaluation by the deadline and pay the relevant charge.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Compartment exam details

The CBSE Compartment Examination 2026 will be open to students who fail one or two subjects; specifics will be revealed soon after the main results. Instead than depending on hearsay or unreliable sources, students are urged to maintain composure and wait for official word from CBSE.