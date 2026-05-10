CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Likely Anytime Soon As DigiLocker Displays ‘Coming Soon’ Alert

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 soon. The official DigiLocker platform displayed a “Coming Soon” message for CBSE Class 12 digital marksheets.

The latest update indicates that the results may be declared anytime soon, possibly today or within the next few days. However, CBSE has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time for the announcement.

According to various media reports, the results are expected to be announced on May 13.

Students will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets once they are made available via the official websites, DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and SMS.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can access their results through the following official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

UMANG app

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Details Required to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

To download the scorecard, students should keep the following details ready:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth (if required)

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to access their digital marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account. New users must create an account first.

Step 3: Navigate to the “Education” section.

Step 4: Select “CBSE Class 12 Marksheet 2026.”

Step 5: Enter the required details, such as your roll number and school code.

Step 6: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 7: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the official websites for CBSE results, cbseresults.nic.in , results.cbse.nic.in , or cbse.gov.in .

Step 2: Click the link to get the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter your admission card ID, roll number, school number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Once the data has been verified, click "Submit."

Step 5: Your CBSE 12th board marksheet 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download or print it out for your records.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Is DigiLocker Marksheet Valid?

Yes, the digital marksheet available on DigiLocker is a valid and officially recognized document. Students can use it for college admissions, scholarship applications, and other official purposes until they receive the original marksheet from their schools.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Other Ways to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Apart from DigiLocker, students can also check their results through:

Official CBSE result websites

UMANG app

SMS service

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Important Advice for Students

Students are advised to:

Keep their admit cards ready.

Check results only on official websites.

Avoid relying on unverified information circulating on social media.

Download and save multiple copies of their marksheets.

Over 17 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations this year are eagerly awaiting the results. With DigiLocker now showing the “Coming Soon” message, the official declaration is expected shortly.