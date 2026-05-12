CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Use DigiLocker To See Your Scorecard; Step-By-Step Guide

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 results may finally be coming to an end. With notifications from websites and apps hinting that the results could be announced anytime today, students across the country are keeping a close eye on updates.

📢 CBSE Class XII Results 2026 Coming Soon on DigiLocker!



Students without an APAAR ID can easily create their DigiLocker account before result day by following a few simple steps.



🔹 Visit: https://t.co/VNwLnmcQlL

🔹 Click on “Get Started”

🔹 Enter your details and Access Code… pic.twitter.com/3Kktj8lfDJ — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 11, 2026

While many students rush to official result websites once the scorecards are declared, DigiLocker has once again emerged as one of the easiest and quickest ways to access CBSE marksheets online. The platform allows students to download digitally signed copies of their marksheets and certificates instantly after the result announcement.

Ahead of the results, DigiLocker has also advised students to activate their accounts in advance to avoid last-minute delays.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Why DigiLocker matters for CBSE students

DigiLocker is the Government of India’s official digital document wallet. The documents available on the platform are legally valid and can be used for college admissions, entrance exams, and verification purposes.

Students can access their Class 12 marksheet, migration certificate, and pass certificate directly through the app or website once the results are published.

According to DigiLocker, students who already have an APAAR ID linked with their CBSE records do not need to complete any additional activation process.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to activate DigiLocker without APAAR ID

Students who do not have an APAAR ID linked with CBSE can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE DigiLocker activation page

Step 2: Click on “Get Started”

Step 3: Enter the required details along with the 6-digit access code provided by the school

Step 4: If the access code has only 5 digits, add “0” before entering it

Step 5: Verify the registered mobile number through OTP

Step 6: Once verified, the DigiLocker account will be activated successfully

Students who have not yet received their access code have been advised to contact their schools immediately.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What students with APAAR ID need to do

Students whose APAAR ID is already linked with CBSE records do not need to activate anything separately.

Their documents will automatically appear in the “Issued Documents” section of their existing DigiLocker account once the results are declared.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check CBSE class 12 result on DigiLocker

Once CBSE officially announces the results, students can follow these steps to access their documents:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website on any browser

Step 2: Log in using the registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

Step 3: Enter the 6-digit security PIN created during signup

Step 4: Go to the “Issued Documents” section

Step 5: Search for “CBSE” or “Class XII Marksheet”

Step 6: The marksheet, migration certificate, and pass certificate will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the PDF or save the document for future use

Students can also access their result through the dedicated DigiLocker results portal by selecting CBSE and entering the required details.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Important things students should keep ready

To avoid delays during login, students should keep the following details handy:

Roll number

School code

Date of birth

Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Students are also advised to update the DigiLocker app before the result announcement for smoother access.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Other platforms to check results

Apart from DigiLocker, the CBSE Class 12 results will also be available on the official CBSE result websites, IVRS system, the UMANG app, and through SMS services.