CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Use DigiLocker To See Your Scorecard; Step-By-Step Guide

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 results may finally be coming to an end. With notifications from websites and apps hinting that the results could be announced anytime today, students across the country are keeping a close eye on updates.
While many students rush to official result websites once the scorecards are declared, DigiLocker has once again emerged as one of the easiest and quickest ways to access CBSE marksheets online. The platform allows students to download digitally signed copies of their marksheets and certificates instantly after the result announcement.
Ahead of the results, DigiLocker has also advised students to activate their accounts in advance to avoid last-minute delays.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Why DigiLocker matters for CBSE students
DigiLocker is the Government of India’s official digital document wallet. The documents available on the platform are legally valid and can be used for college admissions, entrance exams, and verification purposes.
Students can access their Class 12 marksheet, migration certificate, and pass certificate directly through the app or website once the results are published.
According to DigiLocker, students who already have an APAAR ID linked with their CBSE records do not need to complete any additional activation process.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to activate DigiLocker without APAAR ID
Students who do not have an APAAR ID linked with CBSE can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE DigiLocker activation page
Step 2: Click on “Get Started”
Step 3: Enter the required details along with the 6-digit access code provided by the school
Step 4: If the access code has only 5 digits, add “0” before entering it
Step 5: Verify the registered mobile number through OTP
Step 6: Once verified, the DigiLocker account will be activated successfully
Students who have not yet received their access code have been advised to contact their schools immediately.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: What students with APAAR ID need to do
Students whose APAAR ID is already linked with CBSE records do not need to activate anything separately.
Their documents will automatically appear in the “Issued Documents” section of their existing DigiLocker account once the results are declared.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check CBSE class 12 result on DigiLocker
Once CBSE officially announces the results, students can follow these steps to access their documents:
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website on any browser
Step 2: Log in using the registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials
Step 3: Enter the 6-digit security PIN created during signup
Step 4: Go to the “Issued Documents” section
Step 5: Search for “CBSE” or “Class XII Marksheet”
Step 6: The marksheet, migration certificate, and pass certificate will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download the PDF or save the document for future use
Students can also access their result through the dedicated DigiLocker results portal by selecting CBSE and entering the required details.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Important things students should keep ready
To avoid delays during login, students should keep the following details handy:
Roll number
School code
Date of birth
Aadhaar-linked mobile number
Students are also advised to update the DigiLocker app before the result announcement for smoother access.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Other platforms to check results
Apart from DigiLocker, the CBSE Class 12 results will also be available on the official CBSE result websites, IVRS system, the UMANG app, and through SMS services.