CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Foreign Schools Record 90.50% Pass Rate Despite USA-Iran-Israel War

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 board examination results for 2026, with students from foreign schools recording an overall pass percentage of 90.50 per cent this year.

The results come at a time when many Indian students studying abroad and those enrolled in CBSE-affiliated international schools continue to witness uncertainty due to ongoing global tensions, including the developing situation involving the United States, Iran, and Israel.

Despite concerns surrounding international travel, security, and academic disruptions in several regions, students from CBSE foreign schools maintained a strong overall performance.

Over 24,000 students registered from foreign schools

According to CBSE data, a total of 24,047 students from foreign schools registered for the Class 12 board examinations in 2026. Out of these, 24,009 students appeared for the exams, while 21,728 successfully passed.

The examinations were conducted across 115 centres linked to 185 foreign schools affiliated with the board.

Girls outperform boys once again

As seen in previous years, girls outperformed boys in the foreign schools category as well.

Girls registered: 12,292

Girls appeared: 12,275

Girls passed: 11,321

Girls' pass percentage: 92.23%

Meanwhile, boys recorded a slightly lower success rate:

Boys registered: 11,755

Boys appeared: 11,734

Boys passed: 10,407

Boys pass percentage: 88.69%

The combined pass percentage for foreign schools stood at 90.50 per cent.

Results available online

Students can access their CBSE Class 12 results through the official websites, CBSE Official Website and CBSE Results Portal, as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

The online marksheet is provisional, and students will receive their original documents through their respective schools later.