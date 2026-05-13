CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Drops To 85.20%, Down 3.19 Points From Last Year

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE 12th results for 2026 today on the official websites. Students can also access their marksheets via DigiLocker, the Umang App, and SMS.

Additionally, candidates will be able to receive digital marksheets without experiencing online slowdowns because of the CBSE result 2026 digilocker feature. Candidates must prepare their roll number and other login information in advance.

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Board Exams 2026 on a massive scale. A total of 19,967 schools participated in the examination process, with 18,57,517 students registered for the board exams. Across all subjects, the board handled 98,66,622 answer books. To ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations, CBSE set up 7,573 examination centres across India and abroad.

This year, the pass percentage of students in class 12th is 85.20%

Direct link to check the result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects)

Total Registered Students: 17,80,365

Total Appeared Students: 17,68,968

Total Passed Students: 15,07,109

Overall Pass Percentage: 85.20%

Year-on-Year Change

Pass percentage declined by 3.19 percentage points in 2026 compared to 2025.

10,802 more students passed in 2026 than in 2025.

75,998 more students registered for the exam in 2026.

76,174 more students appeared for the exam in 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: District Wise Pass Percentage (Full Subjects)

In the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced region-wise pass percentages for all subjects, with Trivandrum emerging as the top-performing region at 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%.

Among major cities, Pune achieved an impressive pass percentage of 87.32%, placing 10th among all CBSE regions and performing ahead of Ajmer (86.78%), Panchkula (85.73%), and Ranchi (85.01%). Ludhiana recorded 87.92%, slightly above Pune.

Pune’s strong performance highlights the region’s consistent academic results and places it among the top ten CBSE regions in the country for 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Ways to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can also check their results through the following:

Official CBSE result websites

Digilocker

UMANG app

SMS service

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can access their digital marksheet by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Step 2: Log in with your registered mobile number or an Aadhaar-linked account. New users must first open an account.

Step 3: Navigate to the "Education" section.

Step 4: Choose "CBSE Class 12 Marksheet 2026."

Step 5: Enter the required information, such as your roll number and school code.

Step 6: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 7: The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and save the marksheet for future use.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE results websites, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to view the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 3: Fill in your admission card ID, roll number, school number, and date of birth.

Step 4: After the data has been verified, click "Submit."

Step 5: Your CBSE 12th board marksheet 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save or print it for your records.