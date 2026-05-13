CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys With 88.39% Pass Rate

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE 12th results for 2026 today on its official website. Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker, the Umang App, and SMS.

The CBSE result 2026 digilocker feature will also allow candidates to receive digital marksheets without experiencing online slowdowns. Candidates must prepare their roll numbers and other login information ahead of time.

In the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, girls once again outperformed boys by a significant margin. The pass percentage for girls stood at 88.86%, down from 91.64% in 2025, reflecting a decline of 2.78 percentage points. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 82.13% in 2026 compared to 85.70% last year, marking a drop of 3.57 percentage points.

Overall, girls performed 6.73 percentage points better than boys. Meanwhile, transgender students achieved a perfect pass percentage of 100% for the second consecutive year, maintaining the same result as in 2025.

Direct link to check the result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage (Full Subjects)

Girls

Pass Percentage in 2025: 91.64%

Pass Percentage in 2026: 88.86%

Decline from last year: 2.78 percentage points

Boys

Pass Percentage in 2025: 85.70%

Pass Percentage in 2026: 82.13%

Decline from last year: 3.57 percentage points

Transgender Students

Pass Percentage in 2025: 100.00%

Pass Percentage in 2026: 100.00%

No change from last year

Key Highlights

Girls outperformed boys by 6.73 percentage points in the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026.

Girls continued to record the highest pass percentage among all gender categories.

Transgender students maintained a 100% pass rate for the second consecutive year.

Both girls and boys saw a drop in pass percentages compared to 2025, with boys recording a steeper decline.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE results website, cbseresults. nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to view the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 3: Fill in your admission card ID, roll number, school number, and date of birth.

Step 4: After the data has been verified, click "Submit."

Step 5: Your CBSE 12th board marksheet 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save or print it for your records.