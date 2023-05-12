CBSE class 12 result 2023: Failing exam, student allegedly dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh

student allegedly dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh | Representative Image

Bhilai: CBSE class 10th and 12th results were declared today, May 12. This year saw a marginal dip in the overall pass percentage both in class 10th and 12th.

Due to failing the CBSE class 12th board exam, a girl allegedly died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Durg city on Friday, Police said.

Upasana Verma, a resident of Malviya Nagar, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Dhruv.

Results of the Class 12 examination of the CBSE were declared earlier in the day.

Verma, a student of a private CBSE-affiliated school in Bhilai town, failed in three subjects and was apparently deeply upset, Dhruv said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on, he added.

To qualify for the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023, students are required to score the passing marks specified by the exam board.

As per the passing criteria, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects. Along with this, the student must secure 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination.

This year the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12 stands at 87.33 per cent.

Girls outperformed boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent of girls passing the exam.