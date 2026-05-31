CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Portal To Open Tomorrow At cbse.gov.in; Check Verification Process And Fees Here

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the Post-Result Activities portal for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets tomorrow, June 1, 2026. The board had earlier postponed the activation of the portal, which was initially scheduled to go live on May 29.

According to CBSE, the delay was aimed at ensuring a transparent and glitch-free process for students applying for verification and re-evaluation of their answer books after the declaration of the Class 12 results.

In its official statement, the board said the additional time was being used to maintain the “highest standards and protocols of evaluation” before opening the application window.

Thousands of students across the country are expected to apply for scrutiny of marks, verification, and rechecking once the portal becomes active.

Press Statement

In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 29, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: What Students Can Apply For?

CBSE has informed that students will be able to apply for:

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of specific answers

Both verification and re-evaluation

Students who have already downloaded scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets will be eligible to proceed with the next stage after the portal opens.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Fee Details

The board has also revised the fee structure for post-result activities. Students have been advised to carefully check the latest notification before making payments online.

Current Fee Structure

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: Rs 100 per subject

Verification of marks/issues observed: Rs 100 per subject

Re-evaluation/rechecking: Rs 25 per question

All payments must be completed online through the official portal.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: How To Apply

Once the portal is activated on June 1, students can follow these steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website

Step 2: Access or download the scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet

Step 3: Review the answer sheet carefully using the CBSE marking scheme

Step 4: Identify discrepancies such as unchecked answers, totaling mistakes, or marking issues

Step 5: Apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation of specific questions

Step 6: Pay the required fee online and submit the application form

CBSE has clarified that all applications received through the portal will be examined by a committee of subject experts before the final decision is announced.

The board has advised students not to panic and to rely only on official updates regarding the re-evaluation process. In case of any issues,Students with queries may contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.