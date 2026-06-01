CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Portal To Go Live Shortly; Here's What Students Need To Know

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will shortly launch the Post-Result Activities portal to verify and re-evaluate Class 12 answer sheets.

"Dear students, the verification and re-evaluation portal will go live soon," the board announced in an official statement. There will be an official announcement.

Dear students,

Verification and re-evaluation portal will go live soon. Official announcement will follow. pic.twitter.com/cm6U5lEvPo — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 1, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: What students can apply for

According to CBSE, students will be allowed to apply for:

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of specific answers

Both verification and re-evaluation

Candidates will have to log in using their existing credentials on the official portal to complete the process online.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Fee structure

The updated cost schedule for each step of the procedure has also been given by the board. Due to differences in the charge details given in previous mailings, students have been encouraged to carefully review the most recent notification before completing payment.

Details of the current fee

Each subject costs Rs 100 for a scanned copy of the assessed response sheet.

Rs 100 per subject for mark and issue verification

Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation and rechecking

All payments must be made via the official website.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: How to apply for CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026

Students can submit their applications by following these instructions after the portal is launched.

Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, the official CBSE website.

Step 2: Get the scanned copy of the assessed response sheet.

Step 3: Use the CBSE marking scheme to carefully go over the answer sheet.

Step 4: Look for inconsistencies such as unchecked responses, totalling mistakes, or marking problems.

Step 5: Request mark verification or a reassessment of particular questions.

Step 6: Fill out the application and pay the necessary fee online.

CBSE has made it clear that before a final judgement is made, a team of subject matter experts will review all applications submitted via the platform.

It has been recommended that students continue to frequently check the official website for new updates and the activation of the application link.