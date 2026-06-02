CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Portal Live At postresult.cbseit.in/pvr; Students Can Apply For Verification, Rechecking

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Post-Result Activities portal to verify and re-evaluate Class 12 answer sheets.

The board posted on X, "Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE ! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation. Portal Link: https://postresult.cbseit.in/pvr/

Dearest Students,



The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE !



Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation.



Portal Link: https://t.co/ILQvluZJ7W@EduMinOfIndia @PTI_News @PIB_India… pic.twitter.com/Ydc2wmGEol — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 1, 2026

Direct for re-evaluation

Students will be able to apply for the following, according to CBSE:

• Checking the grades

• Reassessing particular responses

• Both confirmation and reassessment

To finish the process online, candidates must log in to the official portal using their current login credentials.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Fee structure

The board has also provided the most recent cost schedule for each stage of the process. Students are advised to carefully study the most current communication before completing payment due to discrepancies in the charge details provided in earlier mailings.

Information about the current cost

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: ₹100 per subject

Verification of marks: ₹100 per subject

Re-evaluation/Rechecking: ₹25 per question

The official website must be used for all payments.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: How to apply for CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026

By following these guidelines, students can submit their applications:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Obtain a scanned copy of the response sheet that was evaluated.

Step 3: Carefully review the answer sheet using the CBSE marking scheme.

Step 4: Check for discrepancies such unchecked answers, incorrect totals, or issues with marking.

Step 5: Ask for a reevaluation of specific questions or mark verification.

Step 6: Complete the application and make the required online payment.

Students are advised to keep regularly checking the official website for any updates.