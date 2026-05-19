CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 FAQs: Dates, Fees, Marks Change & Refund Rules Explained

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 FAQs: The CBSE has started the downloading process of the answer book photocopy. According to a statement released by the CBSE Board on Tuesday, the process was working without any glitch but for some login problems that were initially encountered in the morning. This came even though there were complaints about technical glitches regarding the portal for CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation.

But several students complained on the social networking website X that they were not able to log in or apply through the process since the portal was down.

Speaking to PTI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that while he did receive "a few" calls in the morning complaining about login problems, there had been none after that.

Below are the FAQs for the students to understand the process in simple words:

Q1. What has CBSE announced after the Class 12 results?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the post-result process for Class 12 students. Students can now apply for:

Scanned copies/photocopies of evaluated answer books

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of answers

The process is completely online.

Q2. When did the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 get declared?

CBSE declared the Class 12 board exam results on May 13, 2026.

Q3. When can students apply for scanned copies of answer sheets?

Students can apply for scanned copies/evaluated answer books from May 19 to May 22, 2026.

Q4. When will the re-evaluation and verification process begin?

CBSE will begin the verification of marks and re-evaluation process from May 26 to May 29, 2026.

Q5. Where can students apply for post-result services?

Students can apply through the official CBSE portals:

cbseacadit.nic.in

Q6. What details are required to log in and apply?

Students will need:

Roll number

School number

Admit card ID

Q7. Has CBSE reduced the post-result service fees?

Yes. CBSE has reduced the fee for post-result services to Rs 100 in several categories. The board also said students will receive a full refund if marks change after the process.

Q8. What is the fee for obtaining a scanned copy of the answer book?

Students need to pay Rs 100 per answer book for scanned copies/photocopies of evaluated answer sheets.

Q9. Is it compulsory to obtain the scanned answer sheet before re-evaluation?

Yes. Only students who first obtain the photocopy/scanned copy of their evaluated answer book can apply for verification or re-evaluation in that subject.

Q10. Can students directly apply for re-evaluation without seeing the answer sheet?

No. CBSE has made the process sequential:

Obtain scanned copy of answer sheet

Check answers and marking

Apply for verification/re-evaluation if needed

Q11. What can students check in the scanned answer sheet?

Students can check:

Whether all answers were evaluated

Totalling errors

Unmarked answers

Mistakes in awarding marks

Errors in mark transfer

Q12. Can marks increase or decrease after re-evaluation?

Yes. Marks may:

Increase

Decrease

Remain unchanged

The revised marks after re-evaluation will be treated as final.

Q13. What happens if marks change after re-evaluation?

If marks are revised, CBSE will update the student’s records. Students may also have to surrender the earlier mark sheet/certificate and obtain a revised one.

Q14. Is the entire process online?

Yes. CBSE said all applications and fee payments are online only. Offline applications will not be accepted.

Q15. What payment methods are accepted?

Students can pay using:

Debit card

Credit card

Net banking

Q16. Why has CBSE introduced this process?

CBSE said the revised framework is aimed at improving transparency and helping students review their evaluated answer books before requesting re-evaluation.

Q17. What is the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system?

CBSE has fully implemented digital evaluation through the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 answer books in 2026. Under this system:

Answer sheets are scanned digitally

Evaluators check answers online

Totalling is automated

Unchecked answers are flagged automatically

Q18. How many answer sheets were digitally evaluated this year?

CBSE digitally evaluated around 98.66 lakh Class 12 answer sheets using the OSM system with nearly 70,000 evaluators.

Q19. What if the CBSE answer-sheet portal is not opening?

Several students reported delays in the activation of the portal on May 19. CBSE is expected to activate the access link shortly. Students are advised to keep checking the official portal regularly.

Q20. Has CBSE provided counselling support after the results?

Yes. CBSE has extended psycho-social counselling and tele-support services for students, parents and schools till June 1, 2026.

Q21. Has CBSE started any counselling or mental health support after the Class 12 results?

Yes. CBSE has launched counselling and guidance support services for students, parents and schools during the post-result phase to help with stress management, evaluation-related concerns and result queries.

Q22. What is the CBSE toll-free tele-counselling helpline number?

Students and parents can contact the CBSE toll-free tele-counselling helpline at:

1800-11-8004

The helpline is meant to assist students facing stress, confusion or queries related to results and post-result procedures.

Q23. What kind of support is available through the CBSE counselling helpline?

The counselling support covers:

Result-related guidance

Evaluation and re-evaluation queries

Emotional support and stress management

Assistance for students, parents and schools during the post-result process

Q24. Is the counselling service available only for students?

No. CBSE has clarified that the support service is available for:

Students

Parents

Schools

Q25. Has CBSE provided an official email ID for post-result support?

Yes. Students and parents can write to CBSE at:

resultcbse2026@cbsehiksha.in

for queries and support related to Class 12 results and post-result procedures.

Q26. Why is CBSE emphasising counselling support this year?

CBSE said the initiative is aimed at supporting every student “with care, clarity and guidance” throughout the post-result process, especially amid concerns related to evaluation, re-checking and academic stress.