CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Begins Today? Here’s What Students Need To Know

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to activate the application window for Class 12 verification of marks and re-evaluation today, May 29, 2026, on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

Students who had earlier applied for and downloaded scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets can now proceed with the next stage of the post-result process. The board had already informed candidates that only those who have accessed the scanned answer sheet copies will be eligible to apply for verification or re-evaluation.

The move comes after several students across the country raised concerns regarding discrepancies in evaluation and calculation of marks following the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 results.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Important dates

Students are advised to keep a close watch on the official portal as the application link is likely to go live anytime today.

CBSE Answer Sheet Photocopy Window: May 20 to May 25, 2026

Verification of Issues Observed: May 26, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation Begins: May 29, 2026

According to the latest update shared by the board, students will be allowed to apply for:

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of specific answers

Both verification and re-evaluation

Candidates will need to log in using their existing credentials to complete the process online.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Fee structure for verification and re-evaluation

CBSE has also shared the revised fee details for different stages of the process. Students are advised to carefully check the latest notification before making payment, as earlier notices had mentioned a different fee structure.

The current fee details are:

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: Rs 100 per subject

Verification of marks/issues observed: Rs 100 per subject

Re-evaluation/rechecking: Rs 25 per question

The fee must be paid online through the official portal.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Students can follow these steps once the portal is activated:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Apply for the scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet, if not already downloaded

Step 3: Review the answer sheet carefully using the CBSE marking scheme

Step 4: Identify any discrepancies, unchecked answers, totaling mistakes, or marking issues

Step 5: Apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation of specific questions

Step 6: Pay the required fee online and submit the application

CBSE has stated that all requests submitted by students will be reviewed by a committee of subject experts before the final outcome is declared.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for activation of the application link and further updates related to the re-evaluation process.