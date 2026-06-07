CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Application Window To Close Today; Students Can Apply Till Midnight At postresult.cbseit.in/pvr/

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application window for Class 12 verification of marks and re-evaluation services today, June 7, 2026, at midnight. Students who wish to apply for post-result services are advised to complete the process through the official CBSE portal before the revised deadline ends.

The Board had earlier extended the deadline from June 6 to June 7 in the interest of students, giving candidates additional time to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation of answer sheets, or both.

Direct Link For Re-Evaluation

Reminder



Today, 07 June 2026, is the last day to submit applications for Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers on the post-result services portal for Class XII Examination 2026.



Students should complete and submit their applications before this… pic.twitter.com/3MNugdd1oE — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 7, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Services Available For Students

CBSE is allowing students to apply for the following services:

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of specific answers

Both verification and re-evaluation, wherever applicable

Students must complete the entire process online through the official website.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Fee Structure

CBSE has prescribed the following fee structure for post-result services:

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: ₹100 per subject

Verification of marks: ₹100 per subject

Re-evaluation/Rechecking: ₹25 per question

Students are advised to carefully review the latest instructions before submitting the application fee online.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: How To Apply For CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at postresult.cbseit.in/pvr/

Step 2: Obtain the scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet, if required.

Step 3: Review the answer sheet carefully and identify discrepancies, if any.

Step 4: Select the option for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both.

Step 5: Fill in the required details and upload the necessary information.

Step 6: Pay the applicable fee online.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE has advised students not to wait until the last minute and to complete the application process before the portal closes tonight.