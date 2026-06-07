CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Application Window To Close Today; Students Can Apply Till Midnight At postresult.cbseit.in/pvr/

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the application window for Class 12 verification of marks and re-evaluation services today, June 7, 2026, at midnight. Students who wish to apply for post-result services are advised to complete the process through the official CBSE portal before the revised deadline ends.
The Board had earlier extended the deadline from June 6 to June 7 in the interest of students, giving candidates additional time to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation of answer sheets, or both.
CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Services Available For Students
CBSE is allowing students to apply for the following services:
Verification of marks
Re-evaluation of specific answers
Both verification and re-evaluation, wherever applicable
Students must complete the entire process online through the official website.
CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Fee Structure
CBSE has prescribed the following fee structure for post-result services:
Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: ₹100 per subject
Verification of marks: ₹100 per subject
Re-evaluation/Rechecking: ₹25 per question
Students are advised to carefully review the latest instructions before submitting the application fee online.
CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: How To Apply For CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at
Step 2: Obtain the scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet, if required.
Step 3: Review the answer sheet carefully and identify discrepancies, if any.
Step 4: Select the option for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both.
Step 5: Fill in the required details and upload the necessary information.
Step 6: Pay the applicable fee online.
Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
CBSE has advised students not to wait until the last minute and to complete the application process before the portal closes tonight.