CBSE Class 12 Compartment result 2019 declared; check at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared CBSE 12th compartment result 2019 on Thursday. The students who appeared in this examination can check their results on the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The 12th compartment examination was held on July 2, 2019.

CBSE students get three chances to appear compartment exams from the 2020 academic session, while candidates who failed will be allowed to appear for the examination next year and practical marks will be carried forward. According to CBSE, a candidate placed in a compartment might reappear the exam to be held in July or August the same year and avail of the second chance in March/April next year.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference