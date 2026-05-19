CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Photocopy Download Begins At cbseacadit.nic.in; Re-evaluation Starts May 26

CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Photocopy: The online application window for the photocopy of the answer sheet of the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2026 will has begin today, May 19, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education. Re-evaluation of CBSE 12 answer sheets 2026 is available to qualified students via the official website, cbseacadit.nic.in. Verification and revaluation will begin from May 26, 2026.

Secure. Transparent. Precise.

OSM is transforming evaluation for the future.



From secure handling of answer books to digital evaluation and multi-level quality checks, CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system has been designed to make the evaluation process more transparent,… pic.twitter.com/tcD28dgPne — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 18, 2026

CBSE Class 12: Schedule And Revised Fees For CBSE Class 12 Post-Result Services

Obtaining Scanned Copy of Evaluated Answer Books

Dates: May 19 to May 22, 2026

Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM

Old Fee: Rs 700

Revised Fee: Rs 100

Verification of Issues Observed

Dates: May 26 to May 29, 2026

Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM

Old Fee: Rs 500

Revised Fee: Rs 100

CBSE has introduced a student-friendly refund provision under the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 Board Examinations.

Students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will receive a full refund, reinforcing transparency, fairness and accountability in the… pic.twitter.com/jK0pFI7QFw — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 17, 2026

Re-Evaluation

Fee Earlier: Rs 100 per question

Revised Fee: Rs 25 per question

CBSE has also clarified that the fee paid for re-evaluation will be refunded if there is an increase in marks after the process is completed.

Students may request an online result re-evaluation if they are unhappy with their scores from the CBSE Board Class 12 exams in 2026.

CBSE Class XII examination result re-evaluation mechanism provides students with a transparent and structured process to review their evaluated answer books. It ensures that students have access to their scanned copies before initiating any request for verification or… pic.twitter.com/DdpgqmlpW1 — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 17, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet: Steps to fill the revaluation form

Step 1: Request a scanned copy of the subject's CBSE 12th answer sheet.

Step 2: Using the CBSE grading scheme, thoroughly review the evaluated answer sheet.

Step 3: Inform the board of any errors or issues.

Stp 4: The request will be reviewed and a decision will be made by a committee of subject matter experts.

CBSE has introduced a student-friendly refund provision under the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 Board Examinations.

Students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will receive a full refund, reinforcing transparency, fairness and accountability in the… pic.twitter.com/jK0pFI7QFw — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 17, 2026

What is OSM System?

The OSM system was implemented, according to CBSE, to enhance evaluation process speed, accuracy, secrecy, and uniformity. The board underlined that the goal of the technology-driven method is to increase the effectiveness and transparency of assessment.