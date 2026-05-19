CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Photocopy Download Begins At cbseacadit.nic.in; Re-evaluation Starts May 26

CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Photocopy: The online application window for the photocopy of the answer sheet of the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2026 will has begin today, May 19, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education. Re-evaluation of CBSE 12 answer sheets 2026 is available to qualified students via the official website, cbseacadit.nic.in. Verification and revaluation will begin from May 26, 2026.
CBSE Class 12: Schedule And Revised Fees For CBSE Class 12 Post-Result Services
Obtaining Scanned Copy of Evaluated Answer Books
Dates: May 19 to May 22, 2026
Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM
Old Fee: Rs 700
Revised Fee: Rs 100
Verification of Issues Observed
Dates: May 26 to May 29, 2026
Last Time To Apply: 11:59:59 PM
Old Fee: Rs 500
Revised Fee: Rs 100
Re-Evaluation
Fee Earlier: Rs 100 per question
Revised Fee: Rs 25 per question
CBSE has also clarified that the fee paid for re-evaluation will be refunded if there is an increase in marks after the process is completed.
Students may request an online result re-evaluation if they are unhappy with their scores from the CBSE Board Class 12 exams in 2026.
CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet: Steps to fill the revaluation form
Step 1: Request a scanned copy of the subject's CBSE 12th answer sheet.
Step 2: Using the CBSE grading scheme, thoroughly review the evaluated answer sheet.
Step 3: Inform the board of any errors or issues.
Stp 4: The request will be reviewed and a decision will be made by a committee of subject matter experts.
What is OSM System?
The OSM system was implemented, according to CBSE, to enhance evaluation process speed, accuracy, secrecy, and uniformity. The board underlined that the goal of the technology-driven method is to increase the effectiveness and transparency of assessment.