 CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Portal Closes Tonight At 11:59 PM; Here's What Students Need To Know
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CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Portal Closes Tonight At 11:59 PM; Here's What Students Need To Know

CBSE will close the Class 12 scanned answer book application window today, May 25, 2026. Students can apply online for evaluated answer sheet copies, mark verification, and re-evaluation through the official portal.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, May 25, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Portal Closes Tonight At 11:59 PM; Here's What Students Need To Know

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the Scanned Answer Book Application Window on its official website today.

Students can use the board's post-result services online to review their answer sheets prior to submitting an application for re-evaluation or mark verification.

Applications for scanned copies of assessed answer booklets will be accepted until May 25, 2026, at 11:59:59 PM. After students complained about technical issues using the CBSE post-result services online, the deadline was once more extended.

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Steps to download scanned copies

Students can use the procedures listed below to obtain scanned copies of their assessed Class 12 answer sheets:

Step 1: Go to the post-result services section of the official CBSE website and click the link to download scanned copies of the evaluated answer booklets.

Step 2: Enter your login information (roll number, school number, admission card ID, and the security code displayed on the screen) to log in.

Step 3: Decide the subject or subjects you would want the scanned answer sheets for.

Step 4: Use the available online payment options to finish the necessary payment.

Step 5: Carefully check every detail before submitting the application. The acknowledgement page can be downloaded or saved for later use.

Step 6: The scanned documents can be retrieved and downloaded straight from the portal after CBSE distributes them.

Step 7: Students can request mark verification or re-evaluation if they discover any inconsistencies after going over the answer scripts.

Re-evaluation steps

Re-evaluation steps |

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Fee Details

The revised fee structure has significantly reduced the cost of CBSE’s post-result services for Class 12 students. The fee for obtaining scanned copies of answer books has been brought down from ₹700 to ₹100, while the charge for mark verification has been reduced from ₹500 to ₹100. Similarly, the reevaluation fee has been cut from ₹100 per question to ₹25 per question.

With these changes, the Board’s post-result services have become considerably more affordable for students.

CBSE has also clarified that the reevaluation fee will be refunded in cases where a student’s marks increase after the reevaluation process.

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