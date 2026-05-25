CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Portal Closes Tonight At 11:59 PM; Here's What Students Need To Know

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the Scanned Answer Book Application Window on its official website today.

Students can use the board's post-result services online to review their answer sheets prior to submitting an application for re-evaluation or mark verification.

Applications for scanned copies of assessed answer booklets will be accepted until May 25, 2026, at 11:59:59 PM. After students complained about technical issues using the CBSE post-result services online, the deadline was once more extended.

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Steps to download scanned copies

Students can use the procedures listed below to obtain scanned copies of their assessed Class 12 answer sheets:

Step 1: Go to the post-result services section of the official CBSE website and click the link to download scanned copies of the evaluated answer booklets.

Step 2: Enter your login information (roll number, school number, admission card ID, and the security code displayed on the screen) to log in.

Step 3: Decide the subject or subjects you would want the scanned answer sheets for.

Step 4: Use the available online payment options to finish the necessary payment.

Step 5: Carefully check every detail before submitting the application. The acknowledgement page can be downloaded or saved for later use.

Step 6: The scanned documents can be retrieved and downloaded straight from the portal after CBSE distributes them.

Step 7: Students can request mark verification or re-evaluation if they discover any inconsistencies after going over the answer scripts.

Re-evaluation steps |

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Fee Details

The revised fee structure has significantly reduced the cost of CBSE’s post-result services for Class 12 students. The fee for obtaining scanned copies of answer books has been brought down from ₹700 to ₹100, while the charge for mark verification has been reduced from ₹500 to ₹100. Similarly, the reevaluation fee has been cut from ₹100 per question to ₹25 per question.

With these changes, the Board’s post-result services have become considerably more affordable for students.

CBSE has also clarified that the reevaluation fee will be refunded in cases where a student’s marks increase after the reevaluation process.