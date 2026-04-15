CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 93.70%

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE 10th results for 2026. Students can access their marksheets via DigiLocker, the Umang App, and SMS.

Additionally, candidates will be able to receive digital marksheets without experiencing online slowdowns because of the CBSE result 2026 digilocker feature. Candidates must prepare their roll number and other login information in advance.

This year, the pass percentage of students in class X is 93.70%, which is better than pass percentage of last year i.e.93.66% of 2025 examination.

Direct link to check the result via Digilocker

Direct link to check the result via UMANG

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Pass Percentage Details

Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects):

Registered: 24,83,479

Appeared: 24,71,777

Passed: 23,16,008

Pass Percentage: 93.70%

Increase in Pass %: 0.04% (slight improvement in 2026)

Total Schools & Exam Centres (Full Subjects):

2026: 27,339 schools

Exam Centres: 8,075

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Region-wise Pass Percentage 2026 (Full Subjects)

Trivandrum: 99.79%

Vijayawada: 99.79%

Chennai: 99.58%

Bengaluru: 98.91%

Delhi West: 97.45%

Delhi East: 97.33%

Pune: 96.66%

Ahmedabad: 96.61%

Ludhiana: 95.70%

Ajmer: 94.78%

Bhubaneswar: 94.67%

Gurugram: 93.21%

Bhopal: 92.48%

Panchkula: 92.24%

Lucknow: 91.63%

Dehradun: 91.59%

Prayagraj: 89.45%

Patna: 89.33%

Raipur: 88.41%

Noida: 87.66%

Ranchi: 86.18%

Guwahati: 85.32%

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Previous Year Pass Percentage Details

Last year, the overall pass percentage of the class 10 results is 93.66%. As per gender, girls recorded 95.00%, and boys recorded 92.63%. The analysis reveals that girls outperform boys by 2.37%. Transgender people, on the other hand, scored 95%. The performance of candidates in the overall Delhi region is 95.14%. The performance of applicants in foreign schools is 98.57%.

About 45,516 students, or 1.92% of the total student body, received scores higher than 95% in the 2025 CBSE Class 10 exams. Additionally, roughly 199,944 students (8.43%) received scores higher than 90%. This indicates that many students in India did exceptionally well on the tests.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Pass Percentage Trends Over the Years

Class 10 has maintained high performance, consistently keeping the pass percentage above 93%.

2025: 93.66%

2024: 93.60%

2023: 93.12%

2022: 94.40%

2021: 99.04% (Special Assessment Scheme)

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026: Website to check the result

Students can use any of the following websites to view their results:

CBSE.gov.in

Results. nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Umang.gov.in

Students should be aware, though, that even though they can view their results online, they will still need to pick up their mark sheets from their schools.

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 online

To download your result, simply follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in .

Step 2: Select the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026" hyperlink.

Step 3: Enter your admission card ID, school number, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the submit button to see your results.

Step 5: Save the document for later use after printing it.

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via SMS

You must send the following to check results via SMS:

Format: CBSE10, School Number, Center Number, Roll Number, DOB

Text: 7738299899

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via Digilocker

To access digital mark sheets from the DigiLocker app or website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the app portal or digilocker.gov.in .

Step 2: Add login credentials such as phone number or Aadhar card.

Step 3: Click on the "Issued Documents" tab.

Step 4: Select the CBSE board from the list.

Step 5: Click on the "Class 10 Mark Sheet 2026" link.

Step 6: Fill out the necessary fields after downloading the mark sheet.

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 via UMANG app

Step 1: Install the UMANG application.

Step 2: Use your mobile number to register or log in.

Step 3: Go to the Education category or use the search bar to look up CBSE.

Step 4: Select the CBSE board option.

Step 5: Select the Class 10 Result URL.

Step 6: Enter the necessary credentials.

Step 7: See your outcome and download.