CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Released; First Year Of Two-Board System Ends With 96.78% Combined Overall Pass Percentage

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results, completing the first full year of the two-board exam system introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scores through the DigiLocker Results Portal.

According to the board, the overall pass percentage, after combining the Main and Second Board Examination results, stands at 96.78%.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

Second board exam offered students another opportunity

The CBSE conducted the Main Board Examination for Class 10 from February 17 to March 11, 2026, followed by the Second Board Examination from May 15 to May 21, 2026.

The second examination was introduced to give eligible students an opportunity to improve their scores or clear subjects in the compartment category. For regular students, the board will consider the better of the two performances while preparing the final result.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: More than 6.63 lakh students appeared

This year, 6,64,027 students registered for the Class 10 Second Board Examination, while 6,63,777 appeared.

Of the total candidates:

5,13,955 students appeared to improve their marks.

3,08,095 students successfully improved their performance over the main examination, translating to an improvement rate of 59.95%.

Another 1,49,822 students appeared under the compartment category. Of these, 78,503 candidates passed, taking the compartment pass percentage to 52.40%.

The board noted that this marks an improvement over 2025, when the compartment pass percentage stood at 48.68%.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can access their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker Results Portal.

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Printed marksheets to be distributed through schools

The board said printed Mark Sheet-cum-Passing Certificates for regular students, including those studying in CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, will be distributed through their respective schools.

Private candidates will receive their digital documents through DigiLocker, while printed copies will be sent to their registered addresses. However, private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West regional offices can collect their printed documents from the examination centres where they appeared.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: CBSE cautions students against misinformation

CBSE has urged students and parents not to rely on rumours, unofficial websites or unverified social media posts regarding the result process. The board said all authentic updates and post-result services, including facilities related to verification and other requests, will be announced separately through official CBSE communication channels.

Students facing any issues related to the results have been advised to contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices or use the board's official tele-helpline services.