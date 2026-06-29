CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow At cbse.gov.in; Students Can Check Online, SMS & DigiLocker

Website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the CBSE 10th second board result 2026 tomorrow for more than 6 lakh students, as per media reports. The link to the results will be accessible at cbseresults.nic.in. Students must complete the necessary information in order to download the results.

Students can obtain their CBSE 10th results via the Umang App, Parinam Manjusha, Digilocker, IVRS, and SMS. The online outcome is tentative. Marksheets must be picked up by students from their schools. The dates of the 2026 CBSE 10th second board exam were May 15–21.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Where to Check

Students will be able to check and download their results through the following official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Create a new message using the necessary CBSE format.

Step 3: Enter the required data, including CBSE10, Roll Number, School Number, Center Number, and Date of Birth (DOB).

Step 4: Send the SMS to 7738299899 using your registered cell phone.

Step 5: Await the notice of the CBSE response.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download their tentative marksheet by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, the official CBSE results website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your Admit Card ID, School Number, Roll Number, and any other necessary information.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will show your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

Step 6: Download the preliminary marksheet and store it for later use.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to check the result via IVRS

Step 1: Dial 24300699 if you are a local subscriber in Delhi.

Step 2: If you are calling from outside of Delhi, dial 011-24300699.

Step 3: Follow the Interactive Voice Response System's (IVRS) instructions.

Step 4: Enter the required data, including your roll number, when prompted.

Step 5: Take careful note of the details for future reference and pay great attention to the results information that the IVRS service provides.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

The UMANG app can be used in the following ways to confirm the outcome:

Step 1: Open the UMANG app.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number to log in.

Step 3: Look for "CBSE" or choose the "Education" category by scrolling down.

Step 4: Select the "CBSE" board.

Step 5: Select the ninth outcome.

Step 6: Enter the ID, year, class, and roll number on the admit card.

Step 7: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 8: The CBSE board results are shown.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

The CBSE Class 10 second board result will contain important information like the exam name, board name, class, student's name, roll number, mother's and father's names, date of birth, subject names, and subject codes. The final result status, which shows whether the student passed or failed the test, placement grades, total marks obtained, theory marks, and practical marks (if applicable), will all be included on the scorecard.

Following the announcement of the results, the CBSE 10th result reassessment webpage will open. Students can request a reevaluation if they are unhappy with their grades.