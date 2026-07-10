CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon; Here's How To Check Results At cbseresults.nic.in

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 soon. Once released, students who appeared for the second board exams will be able to check their provisional scorecards on the official websites such as the cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The board conducted the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Over 6 lakh students are reportedly awaiting the declaration of the results.

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to access their results through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS, and the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their results through the following platforms:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

DigiLocker

UMANG app

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, including the Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and other requested details.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How To Check Result Via SMS

Students can also receive their results through SMS by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in the prescribed format: CBSE10 .

Step 3: Send the SMS to 7738299899.

Step 4: The result will be sent to the registered mobile number.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How To Check Result Through IVRS

Students can also access their results using the IVRS facility.

Dial 24300699 from Delhi.

Dial 011-24300699 from outside Delhi.

Follow the automated instructions.

Enter the required details, including the roll number, when prompted.

Listen to the announced result.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How To Check Result On UMANG App

Students can check their results through the UMANG app by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the UMANG app and log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Search for CBSE or go to the Education section.

Step 3: Select CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026.

Step 4: Enter the required details, including the roll number, class, year, and admit card ID.

Step 5: Click on Submit to view the result.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The provisional scorecard is expected to contain the following information:

Student's name

Roll number

Date of birth

Mother's name

Father's name

Board and examination name

Class

Subject names and subject codes

Theory and practical marks (where applicable)

Total marks obtained

Grades

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the provisional marksheet. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed by their respective schools after the results are declared.

Following the announcement of the results, the CBSE is also expected to begin the verification of marks and re-evaluation process. Students who are not satisfied with their scores will be able to apply for these services within the timeline notified by the board.