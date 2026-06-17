CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected In June Third Week; Over 6 Lakh Students Await Scores

CBSE Releases Rules For Second Attempt In Class 10 Boards From 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Class 10th Second Board Results 2026 will probably be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the third week of June 2026. Using their roll number and school code as login credentials, more than 6 lakh applicants will be able to get their marksheet from the CBSE’s official website after it is released. For the fields of science, math, social science, and languages, the results will be accessible.

The test was administered at several locations between May 15 and May 21, 2026. When compiling the final results, CBSE will take into account the best of the two scores.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Official websites to check result

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: Website to check the result

Students can check their results using any of the following websites:

• cbse.gov.in

• results.nic.in

• results.digilocker.gov.in

• umang.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to check result online

Here are the instructions for downloading the 2026 CBSE 10th second board results:

Step 1: Access the Board’s website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose "CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter the required data in the login.

Step 4: The CBSE 10th Class results for the second term of 2026 are shown on the screen.

Step 5: Obtain the CBSE Class 10th Phase 2 results for 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to check the result via IVRS

Step 1: If you are a Delhi local subscriber, dial 24300699.

Step 2: Dial 011-24300699 if you are phoning from outside of Delhi.

Step 3: Adhere to the guidelines given by the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

Step 4: When requested, enter the necessary information, including your roll number.

Step 5: Pay close attention to the results information provided by the IVRS service and make a note of the specifics for future use.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

The following are the methods to use the UMANG app to verify the result:

Step 1: Open the application

Step 2: Log in with your mobile number

Step 3: Look for "CBSE" or scroll down to select the "Education" category.

Step 4: Choose the "CBSE" board.

Step 5: Choose the tenth result.

Step 6: Enter the roll number, year, class, and ID from the admit card.

Step 7: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 8: The results of the CBSE board are displayed.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Use the required CBSE format to create a new message.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, such as CBSE10, Roll Number, Date of Birth (DOB), School Number, and Center Number.

Step 4: Use your registered cell number to send the SMS to 7738299899.

Step 5: Await the CBSE response notice.

Step 6: You will receive an SMS with the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

A lot of important details, such as the exam name, board name, class, student’s name, roll number, mother’s and father’s names, date of birth, subject names, and subject codes, will be included in the CBSE Class 10 second board result. The scorecard will also include positional grades, total marks earned, theory marks, practical marks (if applicable), and the final result status, which indicates whether the student passed or failed the test.

The CBSE 10th result reassessment webpage will open after the results are announced. If students are dissatisfied with their grades, they can ask for a reevaluation.