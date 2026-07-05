CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon At cbseresults.nic.in; Here's How To Check

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 anytime soon. Once declared, students who appeared for the second board examinations will be able to access their provisional scorecards through the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS, and the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

The CBSE Class 10 second board examinations were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. More than 6 lakh students are awaiting the declaration of the results.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their results on the following official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026'.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, including the Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Via SMS

Students can also access their results through SMS by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in the prescribed CBSE format by entering CBSE10, followed by the Roll Number, School Number, Centre Number, and Date of Birth.

Step 3: Send the message to 7738299899.

Step 4: The result will be sent to the registered mobile number via SMS.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Through IVRS

Students can obtain their results through the IVRS facility by following these steps:

Dial 24300699 if calling from Delhi.

Dial 011-24300699 if calling from outside Delhi.

Follow the automated instructions.

Enter the required details, including the roll number, when prompted.

Listen carefully to the result announced through the IVRS.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 On UMANG App

Students can also access their results using the UMANG app by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the UMANG app and log in using the registered mobile number.

Step 2: Search for CBSE or navigate to the Education section.

Step 3: Select CBSE and choose the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 option.

Step 4: Enter the required details, including the roll number, class, year, and admit card ID.

Step 5: Click on Submit to view the result.

Details Mentioned On CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

The provisional marksheet will include the following details:

Student's name

Roll number

Date of birth

Mother's and father's names

Board and examination name

Class

Subject names and subject codes

Theory and practical marks (where applicable)

Total marks obtained

Grades

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Students should note that the online scorecard is provisional. The original marksheets and certificates will be issued by their respective schools.

Following the declaration of the results, CBSE is also expected to open the re-evaluation and verification of marks window. Students who are dissatisfied with their scores will be able to apply for verification or re-evaluation as per the board's prescribed schedule.