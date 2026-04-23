CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Schedule 2026 Released At cbse.gov.in; Exams From May 15 To 21

CBSE Class 10 Second Exam Schedule 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the second examination schedule for Class 10 students appearing for the 2026 board exams. The board announced the dates on April 23, providing clarity to students who will be appearing in the second phase of examinations. As per the official notice issued from CBSE headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi, the exams will begin on May 15 and conclude on May 21, 2026.

Direct link to check the official announcement

CBSE Class 10 Second Exam Schedule 2026: Exam date and time

From May 15 to May 21, 2026

CBSE Class 10 Second Exam Schedule 2026: Exam Time

Most exams: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Some papers: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

CBSE Class 10 Second Exam Schedule 2026: Detailed Exam Schedule

May 15: Mathematics Standard (041), Mathematics Basic (241)

May 16: English (101, 184)

May 18: Science (086)

May 19: Hindi Course-A (002), Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, French, German, Sanskrit (Communicative), and various regional and foreign languages; skill subjects like Retail and Tourism

May 20: Painting (049), Sanskrit (122), Information Technology (402), Artificial Intelligence (417)

May 21: Social Science (087)

According to CBSE officials, the second exam schedule has been designed to give students another opportunity while maintaining a structured timeline. Students are advised to carefully check their subject codes and timings, especially for language and elective papers that may have different durations.

CBSE Class 10 Second Exam Schedule 2026: Steps to check the exam schedule

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Secondary School Examination 2026 – Second Exam Schedule”.

Step 3: The date sheet PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check your exam dates, timings, and subject codes carefully

Step 5: Click on the download icon to save the PDF.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check the official announcement

The board has also asked schools to ensure that students are informed about the schedule in advance so they can plan their preparation accordingly.