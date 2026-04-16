CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Who Can Appear For CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026? Eligibility Explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented the Two Board Examination policy beginning with the 2026 session, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under this system, Class 10 students will have the opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects during the second board examination, which is scheduled for May 2026.

According to CBSE guidelines, only eligible candidates will be allowed to take the second board exam. All students must first take the main Class 10 board examination, after which they can choose to improve based on their performance.

Students who pass the first exam can choose to improve their grades in any three subjects: science, mathematics, social science, and languages. Students placed in the compartment category are also eligible to take the second exam in the compartment or improvement category.

However, students who do not appear in at least three subjects on the main exam will be disqualified. Similarly, those who fail three or more subjects or fall into the ER category are not eligible to take the second examination and must reappear in the following academic session.

Students who participate in sports quotas, compartment cases, or improvement after subject replacement are also considered eligible under CBSE rules. However, there will be no subject changes or corrections to student data between the first and second examinations.

Who Can Apply and What Changes Are Allowed

The board has provided flexibility for students at this stage.

Students who missed submitting their names earlier, can now apply.

Candidates who have already registered can complete the fee payment.

Students who are not willing to appear may withdraw their names.

Math Option Change:

Mathematics (Standard) ➝ Can switch to Mathematics (Basic)

Mathematics (Basic) ➝ Can switch to Mathematics (Standard)

No other subject changes are permitted

Eligibility and Improvement Option

The second examination is mainly for students aiming to improve their performance.

Students who have cleared, can raise the marks in up to 3 subjects

Subject categories include Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Language

Students in the Compartment can write the exam under the same or an improvement category.

Students who fall under the ER category cannot apply.

The second board examination aims to provide students with a fair opportunity to enhance their academic performance, in accordance with the NEP 2020 reforms.

Check the official notification here