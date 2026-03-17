CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: LOC Submission Begins Tomorrow; Guidelines Issued for Schools

BSE Class 10th 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released a circular detailing the schedules, guidelines and list of candidates for the 10th class.

The circular further stated that schools have to take action regarding the submission of the LOC for the Second Board Examinations

This circular explains all the actions needed to be taken by schools for the submission of the LOC for the Second Board Examinations. Principals are requested to go through the instructions mentioned and initiate action accordingly for the timely submission of LOC for the Class X Second Board Examinations 2026.

CBSE Class 10th 2026: How to proceed for LOC submission

As per the circular, the LOC will be submitted by the schools for all desirous students. As for the first time, CBSE will hold the Second Board Examinations in Class Х; hence, to know the correct figure of students who wish to appear in the Second Board Examinations and to also know the subjects in which they wish to appear, CBSE has decided to make the schedule of submission of LOC in such a manner that all required information is available with the CBSE in advance to make the foolproof preparations for the examination

CBSE Class 10th 2026: Important Dates

LOC Submission – 1st Phase: March 18, 2026 to March 31, 2026

Examination Fee Payment – 1st Phase: From the next day of result declaration for 5 days

LOC Submission – 2nd Phase: From the next day of result declaration for 5 days

Examination Fee Payment – 2nd Phase: From the next day of result declaration for 5 days

LOC Submission – 3rd Phase (with late fee): From the 7th day after result declaration for 2 days

Examination Fee Payment – 3rd Phase (with late fee): From the 7th day after result declaration for 2 days

Note: The portal will remain open till 11:59:59 PM on the last working day as per the schedule above.

CBSE Class 10th 2026: What is the Eligibility Criteria for Appearing in the Second Board Examinations

Must have appeared for least 3 examinations in the first examinations

Must have cleared Class X for appearing in the examinations

Must have placed in compartment category

Candidates must have passed class X by replacing with the 6th subject

Students have not appeared in three or more subjects in the 2026 main examination is not eligible for the second board examination

Improvement category up to 3 main subjects of Science, Maths, Social Scicence and language.

First/Third Chance Compartment

Compartment + Improvement

Sports students who were given permission by the Board.

If a student has not appeared because of any reason or has failed in 3 or more subjects in the First Examination, then he/she is not eligible to appear for the Second Board Examinations.

Students placed in the ER category are not eligible for the Second Board Examinations. They are allowed next year in the main examinations

CBSE Class 10th 2026: Fee Details

Examination Fee (per student):

India / Nepal:

₹320 per subject

₹960 per candidate for 3 subjects

Other Countries:

₹1100 per subject

₹3300 per candidate for 3 subjects

With Late Fee (Other Countries):

₹2200 per subject

₹6600 per candidate for 3 subjects

Mode of Payment: Fee must be paid online only

Important Note: Fee must be paid before the last date of LOC finalization.

Late Fee Charges: ₹2000 per candidate (in addition to the normal fee)

Final Submission Rule: LOC data must be finalised and fee paid within the prescribed deadline only

CBSE Class 10th 2026: What are the conditions to appear in Secondary Board Examination

Mandatory for students to appear in the first board examination

Eligible students and passed students are allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, SocialScience and languages.

In case a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, the student is not eligible to appear for the 2nd examinations. Such students are allowed to appear in the main examination only next year in the month of February. Accordingly, they will not be able to submit LOC.

Students with compartment results are allowed to appear in the second examination under the compartment category.

No new names will be added to the LOC of the 2nd examination

Subject changes are not allowed from the first examination to the second except permitted as per policy in the case of mathematics.

No correction in the student's data from the first examination to the second examination is allowed.

Candidates who were registered as CWSN candidate in the first examination will only be extended facilities as provided by the CBSE. No new candidate is allowed under CWSN category in the Second Board Examinations

CBSE Class 10th 2026: What are the expectations from principals?

Principles should be guided by the rules, eligibility criteria, schedule of submission, fee payment, and use of the facility.

Principals should be informed that as examination centers would be limited in number, hence, their examination center might not be nearer. Once allotted, the examination center will not be changed.

Principals are advised that whoever wishes to appear in the Second Board Examination for any reason should submit LOC during the 1st phase, as this will help CBSE in the advanced preparation. However, students can decide finally based on the declaration of results and then pay the examination fee. Students who decide based on their result may submit both the LOC and the examination fee during the 2nd phase.

Candidates appeared in the main examinations and placed in compartments, such candidates need to resubmit their LOC afresh, as their improvement subject criteria might change.

Middle East Countries students where examinations have been cancelled can submit their LOC after the declaration of results in the 2nd phase.

Check The Official Notification Here