CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: 6.68 Lakh Students Apply; Majority Opt For Improvement

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification stating that a total of 6,68,854 students have applied for the second board examination for Class X under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The applications include 5,26,655 students opting for improvement, 85,285 under the compartment category, and 57,914 students choosing both compartment and improvement options.

Gender-wise data shows strong participation, with 4,02,643 male candidates and 2,66,209 female candidates registering. Additionally, 2 candidates from the ‘other’ category have also applied, reflecting inclusive participation across groups.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Second Board Examination Schedule

Examination Dates: Scheduled to be conducted from May 15, 2026, to May 21, 2026.

Result Declaration: Expected by the end of June 2026.

Certification: Final passing and merit certificates will be issued only after the Second Examination results are declared.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Statistics Based On LOC For Second Examinations

A total of 668,854 regular candidates are registered for the second exam, categorized as follows:

By Application Type:

Compartment: 85,285

Improvement: 525,655

Compartment + Improvement: 57,914

By Gender:

Male: 402,643

Female: 266,209

Total: 668,854

Other: 2

By Subject Count:

1 Subject Offered: 192,508

2 Subjects Offered: 279,227

3 Subjects Offered: 197,119

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Private Candidate Statistics

A total of 9,765 private candidates are appearing:

First Chance: 1,442

Third Chance: 8,323

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Subject-Wise Candidate Breakdown (Highlights)

The second examination covers a vast range of subjects. Some of the highest and lowest enrollments include the following:

High Enrollment Subjects:

Science: 474,491

Mathematics Standard: 368,843

Mathematics Basics: 178,878

Social Science: 154,619

English Language & Literature: 98,536

Language & Vocational Highlights:

Hindi Course-A: 29,860 / Hindi Course-B: 23,476

Sanskrit: 1,500

Artificial Intelligence: 1

Information Technology: 1

Retail / Tourism: 1 candidate each

Rare Languages: Subjects like Bodo, Bhutia, and Japanese have as few as 1 to 9 candidates.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Main Board Examination Statistics (First Exam)

Total Registered Candidates: 2,483,479

Total Appeared Candidates: 2,471,777

Total Passed Candidates: 2,316,008

Overall Pass Percentage: 93.70%

Timeline: The exams were conducted up to March 10, 2026, and results were declared on April 15, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026: Important Points

The "Second Examination" is a multi-opportunity initiative designed to reduce performance pressure.

Students can use their First Examination results (available on DigiLocker) for admission to Class XI if they choose not to appear for the second exam