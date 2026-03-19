CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: How Marks Will Be Calculated For Middle East Students Amid US–Iran-Israel War

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released a detailed assessment scheme for the declaration of Class 10 results in the Middle East region, following the cancellation of several board examinations earlier this month.

In an official notification dated March 18, 2026, the board stated that the decision to cancel the remaining exams was taken after a “critical review of the prevailing situation” in parts of the Middle East, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Exams scheduled between February 17 and February 28 were, however, conducted successfully.

How CBSE will calculate results?

The board has now clarified how results will be calculated for students depending on the number of exams they were able to appear for. Students who completed all their papers will have their results declared based on actual performance. For those who appeared in four subjects, marks for the remaining subjects will be calculated using the average of their best three scores.

Similarly, students who appeared in three exams will have their remaining marks computed based on the average of their best two subjects. In cases where students could appear for only two exams, their results will be prepared using the average of those two subjects across the remaining papers.

Relief measures for private and affected students

The board also addressed private candidates, particularly those registered under the compartment category. Students from 2025 or earlier batches who appeared in one or two subjects will have their results based on their performance, while those who missed any exam will be given a chance to appear in the second board examinations.

For students who shifted their exam centres to countries outside the affected region, results will be declared based on the exams they attended.

CBSE further clarified that internal assessments, which are conducted throughout the academic year, have already been completed and will be considered as submitted by schools. The board emphasised that results prepared under this scheme will be final, and no special examinations will be conducted outside the existing policy framework.

Importantly, students will still have the opportunity to improve their scores through the second board examination, in line with CBSE policy.

The board added that Class 10 results for Middle East students will be declared along with those of other regions. Details regarding the Class 12 assessment scheme are expected to be announced separately.